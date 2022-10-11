SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the AL Division Series Tuesday after they had the lead for most of the game. Fans at home - and on the road - are rallying for the Mariners, who have made a historic comeback from their 21-year postseason drought. There certainly seems to be some 'Mariners Magic' in the air this season.

