Read full article on original website
Related
What time, TV channel is Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros ALDS Game 1 today?
Fresh off of their wild card series victory, the Seattle Mariners have a heap of momentum as they get set to face the Houston Astros in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Game 1 of the ALDS gets underway on Tuesday, October 11 at 12:37 p.m. PT/3:37 p.m. ET (2:37 a.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
Mariners announce game times for weekend playoff games at T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners unveiled start times for division series games against the Astros at T-Mobile park for both Saturday and Sunday (if necessary). Game 2 will be Thursday, Oct. 13, in Houston, at 12:37 p.m. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle, while lefty Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Astros.
Why do Seattle Mariners fans put a shoe on their head? Here's a breakdown.
HOUSTON — As the Seattle Mariners took on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, a fan at the T-Mobile Park watch party in Seattle had an idea. Down 9-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Ben Cox put a Birkenstock on his head. He was immediately put on the stadium's big screen for everyone to see and do the same.
What the Houston Astros are saying about the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros looked loose when they took the field for Monday's practice at Minute Maid Park. They'll host the Seattle Mariners Tuesday afternoon for Game 1 of the ALDS. Even playoff veterans like Game 1 starting pitcher Justin Verlander admitted there are some nerves. "The playoffs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Mariners manager Scott Servais burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
Seahawks may change game time on Sunday for Mariners game
SEATTLE — There might be some changes to the Seattle Seahawks schedule this weekend. The 2-3 Hawks are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Lumen Field. However, according to Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta, the Seahawks might change their game from Sunday to avoid conflict with a potential Seattle Mariners game. The Mariners are...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Everyone Loves an Underdog – ALDS Pitching Matchups
The Seattle Mariners did what many thought impossible. They won the Wild Card Series in Toronto, advancing to the Division Series against Houston. Here’s a preview of the possible ALDS pitching matchups. Toronto was heavily favored to beat the Seattle Mariners in the American League Wild Card Series. 13...
SB Nation
MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS
Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seattle Mariners playoffs: Houston Astros’ Phil Maton to miss series after punching locker
Astros reliever Phil Maton revealed Tuesday that he broke his right pinkie when he punched a locker in frustration after Houston’s regular-season finale and will miss the postseason. Maton had surgery Monday to repair the fractured finger on his pitching hand. The Astros announced earlier Tuesday that Maton and...
ALDS Odds: Mariners vs. Astros Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
Game 2 of the ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros starts early on Thursday evening! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Astros prediction and pick. Game 1 of this series was as intense as a playoff game can get. The Astros stormed back...
KOMO News
Mariners lose to Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS, fans still feeling the postseason magic
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the AL Division Series Tuesday after they had the lead for most of the game. Fans at home - and on the road - are rallying for the Mariners, who have made a historic comeback from their 21-year postseason drought. There certainly seems to be some 'Mariners Magic' in the air this season.
KOMO News
Eric's Heroes: For the love of the game
Rick Rizzs sits in his living room. His cat Sparky is over in the corner, suspicious of newcomers. There is a packed suitcase at the ready. There is a scorebook on the table with notes neatly written in pencil. There is a framed picture on his kitchen counter of Rick smiling alongside Dave Niehaus and Dave Henderson, both of whom have left us.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
M/V Mariners 'Good Vibes Only,' Washington ferries cheer on the M's with name change
Washington State Ferries (WSF) is embracing the chaos of the Mariners' postseason games by temporarily changing the name of their fleet to Mariners-inspired names. Gov. Jay Inslee directed WSF to make the temporary name change starting Thursday. The names will remain in place as long as the Mariners remain in the 2022 postseason.
It's Not Just Seattle Who's Excited About the Mariners Postseason Run
When the Mariners clinched a playoff birth, the city of Seattle absolutely erupted. And, really, it's been a party ever since. There's an excitement in the city that I haven't seen since I happened to be in Paris the day after France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Fans took to the streets. The vibes are incredible.
MyNorthwest.com
Washington State Ferries renamed for Mariners during postseason
The Seattle Mariners were named for the city’s maritime heritage, and now the team is receiving an honor worthy of their name, by naming the city’s maritime vessels for the team. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered all Washington state ferry names be changed, temporarily, to honor the...
Yardbarker
Mariners Manager Stands By His Controversial Decision
It was a brutal defeat for the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon. They came to within one strike of taking the series opener and having a chance to gain a 2-0 advantage on Thursday with Luis Castillo on the mound, but the Houston Astros kept fighting back.
Comments / 0