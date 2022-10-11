ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Why do Seattle Mariners fans put a shoe on their head? Here's a breakdown.

HOUSTON — As the Seattle Mariners took on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, a fan at the T-Mobile Park watch party in Seattle had an idea. Down 9-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Ben Cox put a Birkenstock on his head. He was immediately put on the stadium's big screen for everyone to see and do the same.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks may change game time on Sunday for Mariners game

SEATTLE — There might be some changes to the Seattle Seahawks schedule this weekend. The 2-3 Hawks are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Lumen Field. However, according to Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta, the Seahawks might change their game from Sunday to avoid conflict with a potential Seattle Mariners game. The Mariners are...
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Everyone Loves an Underdog – ALDS Pitching Matchups

The Seattle Mariners did what many thought impossible. They won the Wild Card Series in Toronto, advancing to the Division Series against Houston. Here’s a preview of the possible ALDS pitching matchups. Toronto was heavily favored to beat the Seattle Mariners in the American League Wild Card Series. 13...
SB Nation

MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS

Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
KOMO News

Mariners lose to Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS, fans still feeling the postseason magic

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the AL Division Series Tuesday after they had the lead for most of the game. Fans at home - and on the road - are rallying for the Mariners, who have made a historic comeback from their 21-year postseason drought. There certainly seems to be some 'Mariners Magic' in the air this season.
KOMO News

Eric's Heroes: For the love of the game

Rick Rizzs sits in his living room. His cat Sparky is over in the corner, suspicious of newcomers. There is a packed suitcase at the ready. There is a scorebook on the table with notes neatly written in pencil. There is a framed picture on his kitchen counter of Rick smiling alongside Dave Niehaus and Dave Henderson, both of whom have left us.
MyNorthwest.com

Washington State Ferries renamed for Mariners during postseason

The Seattle Mariners were named for the city’s maritime heritage, and now the team is receiving an honor worthy of their name, by naming the city’s maritime vessels for the team. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered all Washington state ferry names be changed, temporarily, to honor the...
Yardbarker

Mariners Manager Stands By His Controversial Decision

It was a brutal defeat for the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon. They came to within one strike of taking the series opener and having a chance to gain a 2-0 advantage on Thursday with Luis Castillo on the mound, but the Houston Astros kept fighting back.
