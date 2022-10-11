ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, SC

WBTW News13

December bond hearing set for man accused of killing Conway woman; Matthew DeWitt also suspected in deaths of 2 family members

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A December bond hearing was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in the shooting death of a Conway woman and suspected of killing two other people, including his father, an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Matthew DeWitt, 25, appeared in court in Horry County, where his bond hearing was scheduled […]
CONWAY, SC
WHIO Dayton

South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed

NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
CONWAY, SC
live5news.com

S.C. man accused of killing 3 family members, including councilman, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in two South Carolina counties. Officials say Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at an apartment complex in Horry County Monday. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic Beach, SC
State
South Carolina State
WMBF

Suspect in triple homicide in Horry, Richland counties is town councilman’s son, authorities confirm

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An Atlantic Beach town councilman and his wife were shot and killed by their own son, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The department confirmed that 25-year-old Matthew Dewitt is the son of Jim and Gloria Dewitt. The two were found dead on Sunday night at home along Greensprings Drive near Columbia.
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
iheart.com

Horry County Man Accused Of Killing Three Family Members

(Horry County, SC) -- A South Carolina man is accused of killing three family members. On Sunday, Natasha Stevens was found dead in a home in Horry County and Jim DeWitt and Gloria DeWitt were found dead in Richland County. Jim DeWitt was an Atlantic Beach Council member. Twenty-five-year-old Matthew...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Lumberton man killed in family confrontation, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a Lumberton man was killed Tuesday in a domestic incident with a family member, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. David Strickland, 53, […]
LUMBERTON, NC
