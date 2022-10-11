Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This FallKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
December bond hearing set for man accused of killing Conway woman; Matthew DeWitt also suspected in deaths of 2 family members
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A December bond hearing was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in the shooting death of a Conway woman and suspected of killing two other people, including his father, an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Matthew DeWitt, 25, appeared in court in Horry County, where his bond hearing was scheduled […]
WHIO Dayton
South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed
NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
live5news.com
S.C. man accused of killing 3 family members, including councilman, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in two South Carolina counties. Officials say Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at an apartment complex in Horry County Monday. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off.
3 dead in 2 South Carolina homicides, including town councilman; suspect arrested
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are dead in two South Carolina homicides, including Atlantic Beach Councilman Jim DeWitt and a woman near Conway, according to police. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, was arrested in the Atlantic Beach area and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to police. Horry County police say charges […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reported abduction led to Coastal Carolina University shelter-in-place alert, Conway police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A shelter-in-place alert sent out Tuesday evening by Coastal Carolina University was prompted by a police investigation of a reported abduction in the area of an apartment complex near the school, a Conway police spokesperson said. The spokesperson said police checked out the area around The Cove Apartments but did […]
WMBF
Suspect in triple homicide in Horry, Richland counties is town councilman’s son, authorities confirm
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An Atlantic Beach town councilman and his wife were shot and killed by their own son, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The department confirmed that 25-year-old Matthew Dewitt is the son of Jim and Gloria Dewitt. The two were found dead on Sunday night at home along Greensprings Drive near Columbia.
iheart.com
Horry County Man Accused Of Killing Three Family Members
(Horry County, SC) -- A South Carolina man is accused of killing three family members. On Sunday, Natasha Stevens was found dead in a home in Horry County and Jim DeWitt and Gloria DeWitt were found dead in Richland County. Jim DeWitt was an Atlantic Beach Council member. Twenty-five-year-old Matthew...
Missing ‘at risk’ man found safe, Conway police say
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police said an “at risk” missing man was found safe. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, identifying information and photos have been removed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lumberton man killed in family confrontation, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a Lumberton man was killed Tuesday in a domestic incident with a family member, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. David Strickland, 53, […]
5-year-old shoots self, 7-year-old sister in Dillon County, deputies say
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 5-year-old shot himself and his 7-year-old sister in Dillon County Monday afternoon, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The 5-year-old got ahold of a gun Monday afternoon and shot himself and his 7-year-old sister on Sandy Ridge Road, deputies said. Both children are expected to survive. It’s unclear […]
Friends remember Jim and Gloria DeWitt as their son makes his first court appearance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two days ago, friends and family received news of Jim and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. Family friend, Derrick Stanley says the couple leaves behind a hole in the hearts of those that loved them, and those they served in the community. "I'm getting better," Stanley said. "The...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police Department collecting items for domestic violence shelters
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department needs your help collecting items for the Family Justice Center. The Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry counties is a nonprofit that provides aid to victims of violence and their children. Here’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Woman found dead in Conway area connected to homicide investigation in Richland County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman found dead in her home near Conway is leading police to investigate her death as a homicide. Police were called around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to a home on Highway 319 where they found 52-year-old Natasha Stevens’ body. The coroner’s office said Stevens...
myhorrynews.com
Man charged in connection to deadly Surfside Beach motorcycle accident
A man was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence with death results in connection to a fatal collision near Surfside Beach on Sept. 25. Autum Viar, 36, of Amherst Virginia, died in the crash, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office, and three others were injured, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
abcnews4.com
Search underway for suspect after series of vehicle break-ins in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriffs Office is seeking help to find a suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins in the Andrews area. Deputies also say that the suspect is involved with the theft of the Infinity in the photo. Anyone with information about this...
52-year-old woman found dead in Conway-area home; homicide investigation underway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old woman was found dead Sunday evening at her home in the Conway area, and a homicide investigation is underway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Natasha Stevens was found dead at about 5:45 p.m. at her home along Highway 319, Willard said. The coroner’s office […]
bestfriends.org
Reviving the spirit of a South Carolina animal shelter
Captain Justin Wyatt of the Horry County Police Department remembers the day in the fall of 2020 when his boss tasked him with taking charge of the animal shelter in Conway, South Carolina. “I went home and told my wife that I must have made someone really mad,” he says.
wpde.com
Trooper involved in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina Highway Patrol officer has been involved in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 501 at Three Mile Fork in Marion County. Troopers aren’t reporting any injuries at this time. Master Trooper Brian Lee said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office...
Mysuncoast.com
Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
Comments / 0