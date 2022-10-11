ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 3

Related
fox5dc.com

Prince George's County extending juvenile curfew to the end of 2022

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has announced the county will be extending the juvenile curfew to the end of the year after implementing it last month. The curfew was put in place on Sept. 9 in an effort to address the record deadly month of August. Under the curfew, those under 17 years old have to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and just before midnight (11:59 p.m.) to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays unless there is some kind of exemption. Otherwise, the juvenile has to be with an adult.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DC deputy mayor under fire resigns from position

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser said a deputy mayor who faced a charge in Virginia and who had questions raised about his residency in the District resigned from his position. Bowser held a news conference Wednesday afternoon and said Christopher Geldart’s departure was a mutual decision. Geldart, who served as the city’s […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
City
Largo, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

Southeast community leaders call for change amid rise in crime

WASHINGTON - A rise in crime — including a string of recent shootings — across the District has community leaders in Southeast calling for change. FOX 5’s Jacqueline Matter attended a community meeting Wednesday where about three dozen people came out to raise their concerns with D.C. police and local officials.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Residents protest cell towers in Montgomery County

POTOMAC, Md. - Cell towers that are supposed to make life easier for residents in Montgomery County are generating resentment from some. The detractors say the cell towers standing just feet away from their homes is frustrating. There are three main concerns people have with more cell towers being built:...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Alsobrooks
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent questioned about football fight

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - FOX 5 has been working to get answers following the fight that broke out at the Gaithersburg – Northwest High School football game last month. North West's head coach Travis Hawkins was arrested, and accused of assaulting Gaithersburg's Athletic Director William Gant. And FOX 5 also confirmed Gant filed for an assault charge against Northwest's volunteer assistant football coach Justin Watson.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Zoning dispute over Sugarloaf Mountain continues

DICKERSON, Md. - The owner of one of our region’s most popular hiking spots is doubling down on plans to close to the public. Sugarloaf Mountain's owner, Stronghold Inc., is at odds with zoning plans by the Frederick County Council. The council is amending a plan to preserve the...
DICKERSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Accountability#County Executive#Georges#Fox#The County Council#The County Executive
WTOP

Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.

On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Child injured in Prince George’s Co. house fire

A child was seriously injured in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, house fire Wednesday night. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Allies Road, off of Suitland Road in Morningside. When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was bellowing from the kitchen area.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox5dc.com

Crime on the rise in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Crime is on the rise in Montgomery County. According to the latest report given to the county's public safety committee, several types of crime saw dramatic increases compared to last year. Most notably – violent crime saw a 13.4% increase so far this year,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

24 families refused to comply with DCPS immunization requirement

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tuesday was the deadline for students, between Pre-K3 and the fifth grade, who are missing routine immunizations. 90 percent of students met the deadline, according to DCPS. “We continue our commitment, to putting our full weight to ensuring that our youth are immunized against preventable infectious diseases,” Deputy Mayor for […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy