World Wrestling Entertainment continues its search for the next generation of WWE superstars outside of the world of professional wrestling. The company launched "Next In Line" this past December, a program focused on finding college athletes and securing name, image, and likeness partnerships between them and WWE. In the ten months of the NIL program's existence, WWE has already secured 25 active athletes, with three of them officially joining WWE after graduating from their respective universities. WWE continued the search for superstar hopefuls this past July at the WWE SummerSlam Tryout, which welcomed both college and professional athletes alike.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO