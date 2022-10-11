ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nichols, NY

Man accused of trying to steal catalytic converter from Southport business

By Carl Aldinger
 2 days ago

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. ( WETM ) – A man previously charged with burglary earlier this year has now been accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a business in Southport over the weekend.

Jeremy Cornell, 46, of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested by New York State Police late at night on October 9, 2022. NYSP said officers responded to a possible burglar when security cameras at the business were activated.

Catalytic converters: Which vehicles are most at-risk for theft?

According to police, Cornell was removing a catalytic converter from one of the business’s trucks. By the time troopers got there, Cornell had jumped a fence and fled, police said.

Troopers located Cornell, arrested him, and charged him with 3rd-degree Criminal Trespass, Possession of Burglar Tools, two counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Mischief, Petit Larceny, and 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property worth more than $1,000.

Cornell was arrested in May 2022 for allegedly breaking into and stealing from an auto parts business in Southport.

