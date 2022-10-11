ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Hill

Trump backs Zeldin in NY governor race as Hochul’s lead narrows

Former President Trump on Sunday endorsed Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) in the New York gubernatorial race, calling the GOP candidate a “winner” in a post on Truth Social. “I have watched and known Congressman Lee Zeldin for many years,” Trump wrote. “He is a great and brilliant lawyer who was a ‘must see’ for others…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIFR

N. Korea fires more artillery into maritime buffer zones

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile and hundreds of artillery shells toward the sea Friday and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. The North Korean moves suggest it...
WORLD

