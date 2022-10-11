Read full article on original website
Dr. Phillips High School placed on lockdown after hoax 911 call
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dr. Phillips High School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after someone falsely reported a potential threat to the school, the Orlando Police Department said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The call came in shortly after 11:15 a.m. “We do not...
click orlando
2nd man arrested after deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A second man has been arrested more than a month after a deadly Orange County shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Alfredo Torres-Eusebio, 40, was booked into the Orange County jail on Tuesday. [TRENDING: NASA sets new launch date for Artemis I moon mission...
fox13news.com
Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana
POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station. A ceremony was held to mark the milestone. "Polk County has not stopped growing,...
Parents in Lake Nona’s Eagle Creek community frustrated over school rezoning plans
ORLANDO, Fla. — People living in Lake Nona’s Eagle Creek community are upset about proposed plans to rezone their neighborhood to a new middle school. Eagle Creek is directly across the street from Lake Nona Middle School, but proposals on the table would have students in the community go farther away to a new school.
fox13news.com
Multiple 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at several South Florida schools
MIAMI - Authorities in South Florida responded to multiple calls reporting active shooters in schools Tuesday morning, but they all turned out to be fake reports. WSVN reports the first call came in around 9 a.m., with someone reporting an adult male shooter in body armor at Miami Central High School.
fox13news.com
Suspect arrested for shooting Polk deputy
For the second time in two weeks, a Polk County deputy was shot in the line of duty. Wednesday night, a deputy, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot, but is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested.
click orlando
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Seminole County, sheriff’s office says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Sanford man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kameron Dominique Olonte Alston who was killed in unincorporated Sanford last month, according to the sheriff’s office. Theodis Jones, Jr. faces a first-degree premeditated murder charge and will make his first...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County deputies searching for missing Kissimmee Woman
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a woman from Kissimmee who has been missing since Monday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Crina Bilika Cirpaci, 40, was last seen Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. by a relative in the west...
click orlando
1 shot in hand during argument in Sanford, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford neighborhood was blocked off for hours as police investigated a reported shooting early Wednesday. Police responded to the intersection of Oleander Avenue and Historic Goldsboro Boulevard around 1 a.m. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News...
WESH
16-year-old in critical condition after Brevard County shooting
MIMS, Fla. — A shooting in Mims Monday night has left a teenager in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said that it took place at about 9 p.m. when a group of teenagers was approached by two suspects. It happened on Cypress Avenue, and according to deputies, the...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: October 2nd-8th
The Apopka Burglary Report for October 2nd-8th shows six burglaries reported in Apopka. Here are a few tips to protect against home burglaries:. Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in. Lock all outside doors and windows before leaving or going to bed. Keep your garage...
WESH
Volusia County homeowner receives assistance after helping community impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days after Hurricane Ian hit, people in flooded-out Geneva say a Deltona man gave them much-needed medical supplies. After learning that man was dealing with issues of his own at his house in Deltona, some of those people from Geneva decided to return the favor.
Deputies: Osceola man posing as cop arrested in Deltona home invasion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County man is facing multiple charges after investigators said he impersonated a deputy and robbed a Deltona couple Tuesday. According to an arrest affidavit, the male victim said he had just pulled up to his home off Eldron Avenue just before 11 a.m. when a man wearing a mask dressed in a bulletproof vest, a badge, and carrying a rifle ordered him inside his home.
click orlando
Kissimmee police officer arrested for grand theft and scheme to defraud, department says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee police officer is accused of logging off-duty detail hours and getting paid, but never working those details, according to a release sent by the police department. The release states that Officer Plenio Massiah is accused of documenting that he worked an off-duty detail,...
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
Poinciana Gets New Sheriff's District Office
Polk County serves the western part of the planned community, which is growing
WESH
Cocoa residents speak out about new police chief
COCOA, Fla. — Residents packed the council meeting to speak out regarding police Chief Evander Collier IV. The city manager says prior to hiring Collier, a survey was conducted which revealed a need for change from the "good ‘ole boy system" that existed in the police department. Collier...
click orlando
Fire breaks out in Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire broke out in an Orange County home late Tuesday. Orange County firefighters responded to the home on Hutton Drive in Pine Hills. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]. Orange County Fire Rescue...
Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford to remain closed until Oct. 14
SANFORD, Fla. — Rising floodwaters from Lake Monroe have forced the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford to remain closed until Oct 14. Chief Judge Jessica Recksiedler ordered the courthouse located in downtown Sanford closed Sept. 28 due to Hurricane Ian. Officials said the closure was due to water...
