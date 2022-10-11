ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

2nd man arrested after deadly Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A second man has been arrested more than a month after a deadly Orange County shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Alfredo Torres-Eusebio, 40, was booked into the Orange County jail on Tuesday. [TRENDING: NASA sets new launch date for Artemis I moon mission...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana

POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station. A ceremony was held to mark the milestone. "Polk County has not stopped growing,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Suspect arrested for shooting Polk deputy

For the second time in two weeks, a Polk County deputy was shot in the line of duty. Wednesday night, a deputy, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot, but is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County deputies searching for missing Kissimmee Woman

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a woman from Kissimmee who has been missing since Monday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Crina Bilika Cirpaci, 40, was last seen Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. by a relative in the west...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

1 shot in hand during argument in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford neighborhood was blocked off for hours as police investigated a reported shooting early Wednesday. Police responded to the intersection of Oleander Avenue and Historic Goldsboro Boulevard around 1 a.m. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

16-year-old in critical condition after Brevard County shooting

MIMS, Fla. — A shooting in Mims Monday night has left a teenager in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said that it took place at about 9 p.m. when a group of teenagers was approached by two suspects. It happened on Cypress Avenue, and according to deputies, the...
MIMS, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: October 2nd-8th

The Apopka Burglary Report for October 2nd-8th shows six burglaries reported in Apopka. Here are a few tips to protect against home burglaries:. Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in. Lock all outside doors and windows before leaving or going to bed. Keep your garage...
APOPKA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Deputies: Osceola man posing as cop arrested in Deltona home invasion

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County man is facing multiple charges after investigators said he impersonated a deputy and robbed a Deltona couple Tuesday. According to an arrest affidavit, the male victim said he had just pulled up to his home off Eldron Avenue just before 11 a.m. when a man wearing a mask dressed in a bulletproof vest, a badge, and carrying a rifle ordered him inside his home.
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Cocoa residents speak out about new police chief

COCOA, Fla. — Residents packed the council meeting to speak out regarding police Chief Evander Collier IV. The city manager says prior to hiring Collier, a survey was conducted which revealed a need for change from the "good ‘ole boy system" that existed in the police department. Collier...
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Fire breaks out in Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire broke out in an Orange County home late Tuesday. Orange County firefighters responded to the home on Hutton Drive in Pine Hills. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]. Orange County Fire Rescue...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

