VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County man is facing multiple charges after investigators said he impersonated a deputy and robbed a Deltona couple Tuesday. According to an arrest affidavit, the male victim said he had just pulled up to his home off Eldron Avenue just before 11 a.m. when a man wearing a mask dressed in a bulletproof vest, a badge, and carrying a rifle ordered him inside his home.

DELTONA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO