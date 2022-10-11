ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK Supreme Court hears case for Scottish independence vote

By SYLVIA HUI
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdmbZ_0iUat5SY00

LONDON — (AP) — Judges at the U.K.'s highest court began hearing evidence Tuesday on whether Scotland's Parliament can legislate to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to hold a new independence vote in October 2023, despite opposition from the Conservative U.K. government in London. Sturgeon is asking the U.K. Supreme Court to rule on whether the Scottish parliament can organize a referendum without consent from the U.K.-wide government.

Dorothy Bain, the Scottish government’s top law officer, outlined her case to a panel of five judges Tuesday. She said the majority of Scottish lawmakers have been elected on commitments to hold a fresh independence referendum.

“The issue of Scottish independence is a live and significant one in Scottish electoral politics, and the Scottish government wish to introduce a bill in the Scottish Parliament to provide for the holding of a referendum,” Bain told the court.

She added that the referendum proposed by Scotland's government is “non self-executing,” meaning it is “advisory” and has no legal effect.

Two days have been set aside for the hearing at the Supreme Court in London. The U.K. government is expected to respond on Wednesday. The court's president said it will likely be months before it renders a judgment.

Scottish voters rejected independence by a margin of 55% to 45% in a 2014 referendum.

Sturgeon has said she wants to push on with her campaign to take Scotland out of the United Kingdom. She has argued that politics has changed in key ways since 2014 because of Britain’s departure from the European Union — which Scottish voters did not favor — and that her Scottish National Party has a clear democratic mandate to bring about a referendum.

Sturgeon, who leads the Scottish National Party, said if her government loses the court case, she will make the next U.K. national election a de facto plebiscite on ending Scotland’s three-century-old union with England. She did not give details of how that would work.

Like Wales and Northern Ireland, Scotland has its own devolved government and makes its own policies on issues including health and education. The U.K.-wide government in London controls fiscal policy, defense and other matters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

LONDON — (AP) — Three climate activists appeared in a London court on Saturday on charges of criminal damage after protests including throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting in the National Gallery. Two women, age 20 and 21, were charged in relation to the soup-throwing protest...
PROTESTS
CNN

World faces full-blown recession if China economy collapses: Expert

China's economy is in terrible shape. Unemployment is skyrocketing, the housing market is collapsing, and growth is stalling. Constant covid lockdowns are dragging on virtually every part of the country's economy. Swathes of the population are struggling to make ends meet. CNN's Selina Wang speaks to people who aren't seeing the economic benefits Xi has pledged under his rule.
ECONOMY
WSB Radio

In France, fuel crisis frays nerves and workers' resilience

VERSAILLES, France — (AP) — Even close to midnight on a school night, the tipoff was too important to ignore: A nearby gas station had just been resupplied. So Aicha Far scooped up her 6-year-old and set off into the night. The home carer needed to refuel her car so she could continue looking after the vulnerable people on the outskirts of Paris who rely on her to keep them fed, clean and safe. The prospect of a full tank was worth dragging the kid out of bed for.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
WSB Radio

NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tensions, Putin threats

BRUSSELS — (AP) — NATO’s secretive Nuclear Planning Group met Thursday as the military alliance presses ahead with plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week as concerns deepen over President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he will use any means necessary to defend Russian territory. Defense...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy