Syracuse men’s basketball: Pre-season Heim-perbole
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball is gearing up and that means Jim Boeheim is hitting the media circuit. On Tuesday Jon Rothstein took a break from texting coaches and telling people he only sleeps in May to visit Syracuse practice and talk to Boeheim about the 22-23 roster. Yesterday we got the ACC Basketball Tip-Off and that means we get to start a new season of Heim-perbole where Jim makes slightly hot takes while leaving enough wiggle room to tell you that you’re the idiot for not understanding what he meant. Let’s get to it...and we’ll start what he told Rothstein.
Syracuse football: Let’s use the pistol formation more
The Syracuse Orange are a very different looking team than the past couple of seasons, evident by the 5-0 record they have entering Saturday’s contest against NC State. A big part of that change is the revamped offensive looks Robert Anae brought with him from Virginia. The usage of pre-snap motion and a variety of different concepts to take advantage of Garrett Shrader’s skills have completely flipped the script from the past two seasons.
Syracuse women’s basketball: the ‘Cuse takes on ACC Media Day
The road to putting the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team back on the map has begun. Yesterday, members of the team represented the ‘Cuse at the 2022 ACC Media Day, which was held in Charlotte, North Carolina. Head coach Felisha Legette-Jack, Dyaisha Fair, and Teisha Hyman took the stage for the Orange as the season begins in just a few weeks.
1997 Syracuse football rewind: Orange rout Rutgers 50-3
The 1997 Syracuse Orange won their third straight game as they routed the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 50-3. This means Syracuse has out-scored opponents 84-3 in New Jersey on the season so maybe this was the year to move more games to the Garden State. The win pushed the Orange to...
Syracuse Basketball: SU prioritizing City Rocks wing, who will officially visit
Damarius Owens, who received a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer this past April, is expected to officially visit the Orange program this coming weekend, according to a report from Mike Waters of Syracuse.com. The 6-foot-7 wing, who entered the national rankings for the 2024 class not too long ago, will take...
Syracuse football: Is it cake?
Syracuse Orange fans probably remember some of the best press conference nuggets from Dino Babers. High on that list is this one from 2016. “I think when it’s all said and done you guys will like the cake that we’re baking. Right now is not the time to eat the batter. Wait for us to bake the cake.”
Syracuse football: things to watch vs NC State
The Syracuse Orange come off their bye week with a chance to go 6-0 and secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. In order to do this, they will have to find a way to beat the NC State Wolfpack. Beating NC State has proven to be a difficult challenge for the Orange who enter the game with a 2-13 record against the Pack.
Syracuse fall sports update: We’re a football school
So far 2022 has been more treats than tricks for Syracuse Orange sports. Can the Orange keep things hot while the temperatures begin to cool?. It was a dominant week for the Orange as they beat Stanford 4-0 and Cornell 5-0. Sabine Van den Eijnden recorded a hat trick against the Big Red on a day when Syracuse retired the #9 of Julie Williamson.
Syracuse Orange: $1M NIL offers from Adam Weitsman are absolutely vital
News recently broke via Syracuse.com that businessman and top Syracuse Orange booster Adam Weitsman will offer $1 million annually to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies, and ‘Cuse fans are hopeful that these offers from Weitsman will ultimately benefit Syracuse in the recruiting arena.
ACC commissioner on Syracuse’s place in league: ‘Syracuse absolutely makes ACC basketball better’
Charlotte, N.C. ― Since joining the ACC, the Syracuse basketball program hasn’t enjoyed the same level of success that it did during its three decades of membership in the Big East. In the last eight years, Syracuse has finished no higher than sixth in the ACC. Last year,...
Syracuse football: Dino Babers’s NC State week preview
After a well-deserved week off, the No. 18 Syracuse Orange begin their prep for a battle with No. 15 NC State. We continue this week’s coverage of ‘Cuse football with the latest from Head Coach Dino Babers:. A Top-20 Clash Over 20 Years Overdue. Babers was hoping for...
‘We’re going to make the tournament’: Why is Jim Boeheim so optimistic after his first losing season?
Charlotte, N.C. ― The Syracuse Orange basketball team is coming off a losing season ― the first in Jim Boeheim’s 46-year coaching tenure. The Orange will enter the 2022-23 season minus three of its top four scorers from last year, including All-ACC first-teamer Buddy Boeheim. Cole Swider is now with the Los Angeles Lakers. Jimmy Boeheim is playing professionally in Greece. A huge six-player freshman class makes up more than half the roster.
Reminders ahead of Saturday’s SU/NC State game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When SU takes on NC State on Saturday more than 40,000 people are expected to fill the JMA Wireless Dome. Tickets are still available for the ACC conference clash. Here’s what Orange Nation should keep in mind if they’re headed to the game: The game starts at 3:30 p.m., but parking […]
Syracuse women’s basketball: Coach Legette-Jack’s scheme by the numbers
For the Syracuse Orange, no one was a bigger addition to the women’s basketball team than new head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. After a gap year under interim coach Von Reed, Legette-Jack earned the Orange’s coaching gig in March and began the process of rebuilding what has historically been a successful Syracuse women’s basketball program in recent memory.
A Syracuse Football fan’s visit to Earth-3789
We are no stranger to multiversal shenanigans here at TNIAAM, especially when they involve the Syracuse Orange. However, when Bill C of ESPN and SP+ fame gets in on the action, you know that the universe currently inhabited, for as crazy as it may seem, is really pretty stable compared to what’s out there in the multiverse of college football simulations.
Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)
ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
Even people who didn’t like football came to see one of the world’s most famous athletes play Syracuse in 1912
As they made their way towards Archbold Stadium, excitement rippled through the thousands of Syracuse University football fans on Oct. 12, 1912. The game between the 1-1 Orange and the 4-0-1 Carlisle Indian School was billed by the Syracuse Journal that morning as the “the greatest battle to be waged in Central New York this year.”
TNIAAM Asks: how are you feeling about the ranked Syracuse football team?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. We’ve got seven straight weeks of ‘Cuse football on the horizon and some hard-hitting questions...
A large crowd of Syracuse fans could fix sound issues in the Dome
Preparations for this weekend's ranked matchup in the Dome are already underway. Over 40,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday's game between #15 NC State and #18 Syracuse. The crowd will be the biggest one of the season thus far. While the Dome underwent more renovations this Summer, some fans...
A look at the incentives that brought Micron to Clay; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 12)
F-M TOPS C-NS IN REMATCH OF SECTIONAL FINAL: Grace Crooks of Cicero-North Syracuse attempts a kill shot as Rebekah Beasley and Lena Hansen of Fayetteville-Manlius prepare to block in a girls varsity volleyball match Tuesday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. F-M won the match, a rematch of last year's Class AA sectional final, in four sets. (Mark DiOrio photo)
