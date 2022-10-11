Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
klin.com
Capital Humane Society Launches Map for Lost Pets
Lincoln’s Capital Humane Society’s latest resource for the capital is a map that helps to reunite pet owners with their lost animals. Matt Madcharo of the CHS spoke with KLIN News and says all residents need to do is visit their website. “There’s a tab for filing lost...
kfornow.com
LPS Saving Hundreds of Thousands A Year By Switching Internet Providers
LPS switches internet provider, saving millions. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools has been providing all staff and students with access to internet digital resources at a cost to the district of $671,502 a year. LPS has a 12 year fiber network contract at a cost of $8,058,028, which is set to expire on July 1, 2023.
klin.com
7 Brew Coffee Placing, Not Building, Lincoln Location
7 Brew Coffee, a drive-through coffee chain, is placing its new location in Lincoln on Wednesday, at 10 AM. The company’s first branch in the capital will arrive, fully constructed, via truck to its new home at 5655 O Street. Residents are free to come watch how a building is placed rather than built.
North Platte Telegraph
Historic 1929 Orleans hotel for sale: Boasts 22 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
ORLEANS — David and Marilyn Snodgrass hope to sell the Orleans Hotel Bed and Breakfast to the right people. The couple purchased the hotel in south-central Nebraska in 2014. They remodeled the establishment to add 21st-century comforts, such as central air conditioning and a new roof, while preserving its historic charm. A map hangs on the wall in the hotel’s lobby, pinpointing the homes of all their visitors; they’ve had guests from over 40 states.
Sioux City Journal
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
gretnamedia.com
Gretna Public Schools Unveils New Logos, Mascots
Gretna Public Schools (GPS) sent out an email to parents showcasing new school logos (including one for the upcoming Gretna East High School) on Sept. 15. Every pre-existing logo and mascot was redesigned in some fashion, as well. “I think the new school will be great,” Vice Principal Mr. Chad...
1011now.com
Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The downtown Lincoln block of 9th and P Streets may look different in the coming years. Recently, a proposal to build a new skyscraper was submitted to the County Planning Commission and is waiting for approval. “The amenities will be like nothing we have in Lincoln...
klkntv.com
York hospital refutes claim that most of Nebraska is a ‘maternity care desert’
YORK, Nebraska (KLKN)- The March of Dimes conducted a Nationwide study showing the lack of maternity care across the county. The problem is they list most of Nebraska as being a “maternity care desert,” including York County. Doctors at York General say it’s simply not true. “We...
Subway car takes win in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
OMAHA — The winner, announced Tuesday, of the first-ever “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” competition by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a new technology subway car made in the Lincoln plant of Kawasaki Motors. The R211 subway car, which can be found running on...
klin.com
Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home
Fire heavily damaged a northwest Lincoln home Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Curt Faust says the fire broke out around 2:15 near Northwest 50th and Thatcher Lane. “The occupants came home and had heavy smoke coming out the front door. Our crews made entry and got it knocked down.” Faust says the fire was in the kitchen and due to the strong winds, the flames spread into the attic, causing further damage.
WOWT
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. It’s a movie that involves a legend, Husker Coach Tom Osborne. One of the assistant directors said it’s centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984.
klin.com
LSO Handing Out Reflective Trick Or Treat Bags To Kids
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be helping ensure Halloween is a safe night for all kids this year. Sheriff Terry Wagner says they will be handing out reflective trick or treat bags to all K-6 students this month. Wagner says each bag has safety tips on the front....
klin.com
Sean Astin Featured Speaker for Mental Illness Awareness Week
You may know Sean Astin from such movies as Lord of the Rings and The Goonies, he is also a public speaker regarding mental health. As such, Astin will be a featured guest at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church on 8550 Pioneers Blvd to deliver a program titled “How to Navigate Mental Illness Within the Family Dynamic.” The talk comes during Bryan Health’s Mental Illness Awareness Week and will take place Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 PM.
Actor Wes Studi to receive first Chief Standing Bear award for courage
Wes Studi will receive the award Monday night at a sold-out banquet at Lincoln’s Lied Center to celebrate the award and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
klkntv.com
Submit your Nebraska storm photos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
kfornow.com
Celebration Of Life For Tom Lorenz
Tom Lorenz - Celebration of Life (pinnaclebankarena.com) (KFOR NEWS October 10, 2022) Pinnacle Bank Arena invites the community to celebrate the life of General Manager Tom Lorenz, on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m., and doors will open at 1:00 p.m.
1011now.com
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
WOWT
Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are concerned about what’s happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that’s hidden from view. It’s not a resort where a recreational vehicle was parked, but under a busy bridge near 168th and Nicholas that hundreds of vehicles pass over every day. An area out of sight but not out of mind for nearby neighbors.
