If you’re USC Marshall School of Business, there’s a lot to boast about in the MBA Class of 2024 which enrolled this fall, and which was announced earlier this month. The Marshall School received 234 more applications than it did in 2021, one of only three top-25 U.S. business schools to report gains amid the continued strong economy in the United States. (The nearly 10% increase really shines when you consider that the other major B-school in Los Angeles, UCLA Anderson School of Management, lost 20% of its application volume in the 2021-2022 cycle.) Moreover, Marshall’s new class is comprised of 46% women, up from 36% last year and the most at the school since it became the first top-ranked program to achieve gender parity in 2018.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO