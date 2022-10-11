ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

Nebraska Cornhuskers Men’s Basketball 2022 Big Ten Media Days Recap

The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team up today in Minneapolis speaking before a number of media outlets and officials at the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days. There was plenty of great insight into the team heading into a pivotal 2022-’23 season. For all of those details, you can find head coach Fred Hoiberg’s remarks during his press conference in the morning and then the separate sit down with Mike Hall of the Big Ten Network with Hoiberg, Sam Griesel, and Derrick Walker below.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs. Purdue: How to watch Week 7 matchup

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 2-1) make another road trip east this week, but not nearly as far. The Huskers are headed to West Lafayette, Indiana for a big-time West Division showdown against the Purdue Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1) with the two teams in a three-way tie for first place in the Division standings. The matchup also marks the third straight night game Nebraska will play in.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers add in-state preferred walk-on commitment

Nebraska has added a preferred walk-on commitment from Gretna's Korver Demma. Projected as a linebacker with the Huskers, Demma announced the news on social media on Wednesday night. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Demma has helped the Dragons to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state in Class A...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Wednesday Flakes Looks Forward To Nebrasketball

Hey, Nebraska football is a on a two game winning streak. Know what else? Nebrasketball is right around the corner. On October 23rd the Big Red kicks it off against Chadron State in an exhibition match in Lincoln. So yes, it’s right around the corner. Not a whole lot...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs Purdue: Preview And Bold Prediction

Nebraska goes up against Purdue as a 13-point underdog. The last time Nebraska won as a double-digit dog on the road was 2005. Or 1666. Anyway, it was a long time ago. Purdue has one thing the last two Nebraska opponents didn’t have; a quarterback. Nebraska can’t let Aidan O’Connell just sit back in the pocket. This is the game where Ochaun Mathis must earn his NIL money, otherwise, O’Connell will hit Charlie Jones and Payne Durham over and over and slaughter our beloved Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda Enters The Transfer Portal

Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has entered the transfer portal. Garcia-Castaneda made his announcement earlier today on Twitter:. Garcia-Castaneda showed a tremendous amount of promise at the start of the 2022 season, with 4 receptions in a loss against Northwestern, going for 104 yards, and one touchdown. He played against North Dakota, but produced no stats, then had two dropped catches in another loss against Georgia Southern. He had one catch for zero yards against Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska announces former Husker national champion joining radio broadcast, replacing Matt Davison

Cornhusker fans will hear a familiar voice in the Nebraska broadcasting booth. Former Husker national champion Damon Benning will be joining the team, taking the place of Matt Davison. Matt Davison will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison was also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Corn Flakes: Wins Are Wins

I’m not sure why people think they get to decide how other people get to celebrate or behave after a win. I’ve seen a lot of chatter from people who said that Nebraska was over celebrating a one-point win to a bad Rutgers team. Who cares! If people...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Latest sellout streak ploy sparks new debate

On Monday afternoon, the Nebraska football sellout streak was basically saved. The streak reached 386 games against Indiana, but after that contest, athletic director made it clear that there was no guarantee it would continue through the end of the year. However, the program’s latest ploy appears to have come close to making that guarantee after all.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News

Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
LINCOLN, NE
Michigan Daily

Michigan suffers second back-to-back loss against Nebraska

After falling to No. 11 Minnesota in straight sets on Friday, the Michigan volleyball team (12-4 overall, 3-3 Big Ten) looked to bounce back with an upset win against No. 3 Nebraska on Saturday. The Cornhuskers (14-1, 6-0) entered the match undefeated in Big Ten games, including a huge five-set win over No. 6 Ohio State.
LINCOLN, NE
NJ.com

Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd

Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska's Rodriguez named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska sophomore Lexi Rodriguez has been named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Rodriguez averaged 6.00 digs per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan this past week. She also had a season-high 25 assists in the Michigan win. View the...
LINCOLN, NE

