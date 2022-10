One of Denver’s most unique home haunts is now open. Say hello to Wicker Manor, a small home haunt in the Mile High City based on a unique and haunting story from history. As the story goes, Henry and Robert Herman discovered the mines during the gold rush of the 1800s and, driven by greed, ordered workers to blast through the caves in search of gold. The Herman brothers became too greedy for their own good an ordered the miners to keep blasting further into the mines, despite the fact that doing so was becoming increasingly dangerous, and collected more of the mine’s gold for themselves. When the miners hit bedrock, the brothers continued to push the miners until the unfortunate happened and an elevator cable snapped, plunging all the miners who were working into an untimely death. The tragedy was enough for the Herman brothers, and they closed down the mine for good. Still, they say that the souls of the miners are still trapped inside.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO