Effective: 2022-10-13 01:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...From the Richardson Highway eastward. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Low visibility with snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will taper off this afternoon. North winds of 20 to 30 mph will continue through the Alaska Range Passes through this afternoon with areas of blowing snow.

