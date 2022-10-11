Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kingsbury RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR KINGSBURY COUNTY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Kingsbury. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

KINGSBURY COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO