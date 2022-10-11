Read full article on original website
Related
I’ve tried Mark Zuckerberg’s new Meta Quest Pro VR face-tracking headset – it left me shocked
MARK Zuckerberg has unveiled a brand new virtual reality headset that can track your eyes and face. The high-end Meta Quest Pro is the latest set of VR goggles to come out of Facebook's parent company – and I've already tried it. For months, we've been hearing about a...
Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
Tech Bytes: Try on costumes in Snapchat
Snapchat's new AR experience lets users "try on" Halloween costumes directly within the app.
Will it sell? Facebook owner Meta introduces $1,500 VR headset￼
Facebook parent Meta unveiled a high-end virtual reality headset Tuesday with the hope that people will soon be using it to work and play in the still-elusive place called the “metaverse."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone
Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
Facebook says malicious apps are stealing login credentials. Here's what you should do right now
Facebook parent Meta says malicious apps are stealing login credentials. These are the steps you should take right now if you downloaded one of them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Target, Walmart, and Amazon Have Ruined Black Friday
Halloween remains more than two weeks away and Walmart (WMT) , Amazon (AMZN) , and Target (TGT) have already kicked off the holiday shopping season. That seems like it would be good for consumers, but it's mostly confusing as nobody knows when the best deals are and if they should be shopping now or waiting until closer to the actual holiday season.
Harry Potter Fans Just Got Some Deliciously Good News
All things Harry Potter have a huge following, and Universal Studios offers some exclusives for Harry Potter fans in the way of themed treats to enjoy. Inside Wizarding World at Universal Studios Orlando, FL (CMCSA) has an array of sweet treats. Exclusive treats available include Cauldron Cakes, which are tiny...
Twitch Star Adriana Chechik Says She’s Injured After Jumping in Foam Pit at TwitchCon: Report
Adriana Chechik — the popular Twitch streamer and adult actress — claimed she broke her back in two places and underwent surgery for it on Sunday after leaping into a foam pit during TwitchCon at the San Diego Convention Center on Saturday. The event also featured Megan Thee Stallion, who performed on Saturday evening. Video footage of the incident that reportedly happened on Saturday circulated on social media. In the footage, gaming streamer EdyBot can be seen landing in the pit after she and Chechik had a “Face Off” using foam “swords” on platforms above a foam pit. To celebrate...
Engadget
The 2021 Apple TV 4K is back on sale for $109
That's a steep $70 off the device's regular price. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
itechpost.com
All Youtube Users Will Get a Handle: Here's What You Have to Know
Our online identities are mostly more about our usernames than our actual names. Platforms across social media like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Reddit, and more, use handles to identify a user better in a more direct way using its uniqueness. Looking back, YouTube is the platform that's left to not...
Amazon is giving away $22 in free money during its surprise Amazon Prime Day-like sale. Here's how to cash in
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's early Black Friday event, the Prime Early Access Sale, is on now. It's an event exclusively for Amazon Prime...
Prime Day is tomorrow and Amazon devices are on mega sale—get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale ahead of October Prime Day 2022. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
Engadget
Google Pixel 7 Pro
In addition to new software features and Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7 Pro gets a number of extra hardware upgrades compared to the standard Pixel 7. Not only does it have a longer 5x telephoto zoom, its ultra-wide cam can also take macro shots, so you get two different lenses in one. For 2022, Google has also flattened the edges of the phone by about 20 percent, which makes it easier to hold. And while the Pixel 7 Pro’s battery doesn’t last quite as long as its smaller and cheaper sibling, you still get plenty of juice to easily last throughout the day. But most importantly, priced at $899, the Pixel 7 Pro offers more for your money than rival phones like the S22+.
Engadget
All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs
Instagram's NFT feature is now also supported in 100 countries around the world. The home security hogging all the awards. Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
Engadget
Act fast: Save over $100 on a Samsung Galaxy tablet, top-rated air purifier and more
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Tech gadgets are typically high on everyone's wish list around the holidays, but they're also...
dexerto.com
What does ‘added you back’ mean on Snapchat?
On Snapchat, you may have received a notification informing you that a user has ‘added you back’ — here’s what the notification means. For many people, Snapchat is one of the social media platforms they use almost every day, using the app to send messages, pictures, and videos to friends, as well as post stories for their contacts and followers to check out.
CNET
Prime Day Deals Under $25: Last Chance to Save Big
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is well underway, bringing with it thousands of deals. We're tracking all of the biggest and best deals in our October Prime Day live blog, but there are a lot of smaller deals to be found, too. Whether you're looking for some deal inspiration during this fall's Prime Early Access Sale event, you aim to make the most of a limited budget or you just want to save on some everyday essentials, we've got you covered. We are in the last stretch so now is the time to grab these bargains while you can.
Comments / 0