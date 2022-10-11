In addition to new software features and Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7 Pro gets a number of extra hardware upgrades compared to the standard Pixel 7. Not only does it have a longer 5x telephoto zoom, its ultra-wide cam can also take macro shots, so you get two different lenses in one. For 2022, Google has also flattened the edges of the phone by about 20 percent, which makes it easier to hold. And while the Pixel 7 Pro’s battery doesn’t last quite as long as its smaller and cheaper sibling, you still get plenty of juice to easily last throughout the day. But most importantly, priced at $899, the Pixel 7 Pro offers more for your money than rival phones like the S22+.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO