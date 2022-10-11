Read full article on original website
‘Shocked’ NeNe Leakes says son Brentt is struggling to speak after stroke
NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to confirm that her son Brentt suffered a stroke earlier this month. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 54, said in one of the videos. “He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” Leakes said doctors suspected that drug use may have been involved due to Brentt’s age, but the former Bravolebrity confirmed her son “doesn’t drink or do drugs” and also said he tested negative for substances. “They were thinking that maybe he had caught...
realitytitbit.com
Get to know NeNe Leakes’ car-crazy son Brentt as he recovers from stroke
Brentt, son of former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, suffered a stroke and heart failure last month at just 23 years old. Thankfully, NeNe has now confirmed her son is on the mend and “in good spirits” following his health scare. Concerned fans want to know...
realitytitbit.com
Dwight Eubanks still living his best life as RHOA icon years after that legendary diss
Dwight Eubanks cameoed on RHOA season 14 finale for Shereé Whitfield’s fashion show, but what has the hairstylist been up to since he left? His Bravo legacy has lived on as the best guest since his sassy diss at Shereé’s then-budding fashion vision. The RHOA is...
TODAY.com
‘RHOP’ star Dr. Wendy Osefo weighs in on Gizelle Bryant’s ‘tragic’ confessional look
After a tumultuous Season Six, Dr. Wendy Osefo “just wanted to have fun” during Season Seven of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”. Will her wish come true? We’ll have to wait and see, as "RHOP" premieres on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. on Bravo, with a supersized 75-minute episode.
Popculture
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant Explain Why They Doubted Mia Thornton’s Cancer Scare
Man, oh, man! Our favorite (and the messiest) pair of green-eyed bandits are back on our tv screens and of course, stirring up trouble on the Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 premiere. The Grand Dame Karen Huger along with the other Potomac OGs Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby spent some time during […] The post Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant Explain Why They Doubted Mia Thornton’s Cancer Scare appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Basketball Wives’ star Brooke Bailey’s daughter, Kayla, dead at 25
“Basketball Wives” star Brooke Bailey announced that her daughter, Kayla, tragically died Sunday. She was 25. “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔 This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon 🙏🏾,” Bailey wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of Kayla through the years.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann Reveal Baby's Gender, Due Date and More!
Back in August, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed that they’re expecting their first child. At the time, fans clamored for more information, but the the couple was tight-lipped. Last week, Hannah promised that more updates would be posted soon, and she certainly delivered!. The couple kicked things off...
Sheree Whitfield Upset That Kim Zolciak Didn’t Come To Her She By Sheree Fashion Show
Spring, Summer, or September — we’ve waited 14 years for an actual product from Shereé Whitfield’s clothing line — She by Shereé — and it’s finally here. On the finale episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14, Shereé hosted a fashion show… yes, with fashions, and it definitely exceeded my expectations. I was certain we would […] The post Sheree Whitfield Upset That Kim Zolciak Didn’t Come To Her She By Sheree Fashion Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
Andy Cohen Faces Backlash as 'RHOBH' Fans Slam Host Over Dorit Treatment
"I would have walked off," wrote one unimpressed "RHOBH" fan after Andy Cohen's interview with Dorit Kemsley.
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Displays Bloody Wounds on Happily Ever After: What Happened?
On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem’s vicious fight with Michael took center stage. She flew to Nigeria, not to visit her husband, but to ambush and investigate him. When her surprise visit to his home in the middle of the night...
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Tries to FIGHT Michael After Tearing Up His Car on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After (Recap)
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Episode 7, multiple couples seemed beyond hope. And that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing. First, Angela’s screaming tantrum outside of Michael’s home finally got his attention. The results were explosive. Bilal managed to win over some viewers. Does...
Khloe Kardashian says she had surgery to remove tumor from face
Khloe Kardashian recently had a tumor removed from her face, the TV personality said in a social media post this week. According to People magazine and E! News, the “Kardashians” star, 38, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to address numerous reports that she has been wearing a bandage on her cheek.
Real Housewives Alum Teddi Mellencamp Diagnosed With Stage 2 Melanoma
Watch: Teddi Mellencamp's 5-Month-Old Daughter Faces Surgery. Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about her health after being diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma. As the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained in an Oct. 11 video shared to her Instagram Stories, Teddi received the call from her doctor about her diagnosis after completing a workout and went into their offices immediately afterward. Now, she's sharing her story as her doctors arrange next steps moving forward.
Kevin Hart mourns father’s death in touching Instagram tribute
Kevin Hart announced his father’s death, Henry Witherspoon, in a touching Instagram tribute Wednesday. The 43-year-old comedian posted a carousel of photos of his father with a caption promising to make his father “proud.”. RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad....
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley: What Happened? Why Did They Break Up So Soon After Getting Engaged?
If you’re a fan of the Teen Mom franchise, then by now, you’ve probably caught wind of this week’s shocking news:. After just over a year of dating, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have broken up. The news comes less than two months after Leah and Leah...
bravotv.com
Find Out Who Andy Cohen Plans to Set Ashley Darby Up With at BravoCon
Sparks may be flying between the RHOP cast member and a certain someone at BravoCon 2022. As if Andy Cohen won't already be plenty busy at BravoCon 2022, he now plans to also play matchmaker for The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson. He revealed...
The Comforting Words NeNe Leakes 'Always' Offers Teresa Giudice
NeNe Leakes talks about her relationship with Teresa Giudice and discusses what she says to comfort her.
