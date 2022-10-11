ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

‘Shocked’ NeNe Leakes says son Brentt is struggling to speak after stroke

NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to confirm that her son Brentt suffered a stroke earlier this month. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 54, said in one of the videos. “He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” Leakes said doctors suspected that drug use may have been involved due to Brentt’s age, but the former Bravolebrity confirmed her son “doesn’t drink or do drugs” and also said he tested negative for substances. “They were thinking that maybe he had caught...
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident

According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
Reality Tea

Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant Explain Why They Doubted Mia Thornton’s Cancer Scare

Man, oh, man! Our favorite (and the messiest) pair of green-eyed bandits are back on our tv screens and of course, stirring up trouble on the Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 premiere. The Grand Dame Karen Huger along with the other Potomac OGs Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby spent some time during […] The post Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant Explain Why They Doubted Mia Thornton’s Cancer Scare appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann Reveal Baby's Gender, Due Date and More!

Back in August, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed that they’re expecting their first child. At the time, fans clamored for more information, but the the couple was tight-lipped. Last week, Hannah promised that more updates would be posted soon, and she certainly delivered!. The couple kicked things off...
Reality Tea

Sheree Whitfield Upset That Kim Zolciak Didn’t Come To Her She By Sheree Fashion Show

Spring, Summer, or September — we’ve waited 14 years for an actual product from Shereé Whitfield’s clothing line — She by Shereé — and it’s finally here. On the finale episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14, Shereé hosted a fashion show… yes, with fashions, and it definitely exceeded my expectations. I was certain we would […] The post Sheree Whitfield Upset That Kim Zolciak Didn’t Come To Her She By Sheree Fashion Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
E! News

Real Housewives Alum Teddi Mellencamp Diagnosed With Stage 2 Melanoma

Watch: Teddi Mellencamp's 5-Month-Old Daughter Faces Surgery. Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about her health after being diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma. As the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained in an Oct. 11 video shared to her Instagram Stories, Teddi received the call from her doctor about her diagnosis after completing a workout and went into their offices immediately afterward. Now, she's sharing her story as her doctors arrange next steps moving forward.
bravotv.com

Find Out Who Andy Cohen Plans to Set Ashley Darby Up With at BravoCon

Sparks may be flying between the RHOP cast member and a certain someone at BravoCon 2022. As if Andy Cohen won't already be plenty busy at BravoCon 2022, he now plans to also play matchmaker for The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson. He revealed...
CELEBRITIES

