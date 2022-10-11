ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)

Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
Dog's Unique Cuddling Position Melts Hearts: 'The Teefs'

A dog's unique sleeping position is melting hearts online. TikTokers can't get enough of @annatherescue, a Pit Bull mix, with one particular clip receiving over 205,000 likes and hundreds of comments since being posted on October 12. In the video, she can be seen comfortably sleeping with her paws in...
Dwayne Johnson addresses backlash over viral video of baby being crowd-surfed to him

A video showing a baby being crowd-surfed to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during the Black Adam press tour has sparked mixed reactions, with many questioning the safety of the stunt.The moment occurred while Johnson was on stage to promote Black Adam during a promotional event in Mexico City on 3 October. During the event, a fan in the crowd decided to pass their infant daughter along in the hopes that she would reach Johnson on stage.The attempt was successful, with the video showing the moment that an individual in the crowd standing near the stage handed Johnson the baby,...
Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping IVideo

A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.
Goat Missing Half of Its Head Shockingly Still Alive in Bizarre Viral Video

A now-viral video of a goat is shocking viewers. The poor animal is missing half of its head, but is still alive and going about its day. The video, shared by Nature is Metal on Instagram, showed the person taking the video drive up to a goat. However, when faced head-on, the top half of the goat’s head is missing. The goat is still just walking alongside the road. The caption of the post offers a possible explanation to the goat’s injury.
