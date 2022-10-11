ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Supreme Court sides with Lehigh County Republican judge candidate in undated mail-in ballots case. What it means for his race, Pa. voters

By Lindsay Weber, The Morning Call
 2 days ago

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with unsuccessful Lehigh County judge candidate David Ritter on Tuesday, throwing out a lower court’s ruling that allowed undated mail-in ballots to be counted in the race Ritter lost by five votes.

The decision doesn’t change the results of the race, but it could cause confusion for county election boards in November because it is at odds with guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Ritter conceded the race for a judgeship on the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas in June, more than six months after the election. Democratic candidate Zachary Cohen’s victory came after a long series of court actions over the question of whether 257 mail-in ballots that did not have dates written next to voters’ signatures should be counted in the race.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court moved 7-2 to grant Ritter’s petition to throw out the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on the case , which found that mail-in ballots with minor errors like a missing date should be counted. Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Jackson Brown voted against granting Ritter’s petition.

The ruling does not change Ritter’s loss, but it means the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, which allowed the undated ballots to be counted, cannot be used as precedent in similar cases that arise in that regional federal appellate court.

“Under the circumstances, this was the best outcome, and we are happy with the result the court reached,” said Joshua Voss, an attorney for Ritter.

Ritter said in a statement he was very pleased by the decision.

“I am hopeful that no candidate will ever have to go through a situation like this again,” he said.

The Supreme Court in June rejected an emergency appeal from Ritter that would have blocked the Lehigh County board of elections from counting the undated ballots. Judges did not explain their decision.

Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling is at odds with the position of the Pennsylvania Department of State, which has ordered counties to count ballots with minor errors such as missing dates.

In a statement, acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman reaffirmed the state’s position that counties should count mail-in ballots without dates.

“Today’s order from the U.S. Supreme Court vacating the Third Circuit’s decision on mootness grounds was not based on the merits of the issue and does not affect the prior decision of Commonwealth Court in any way,” Chapman said. “It provides no justification for counties to exclude ballots based on a minor omission, and we expect that counties will continue to comply with their obligation to count all legal votes.”

The Pennsylvania Department of State in July sued three Republican-controlled county governments , including Berks, to force their election authorities to count mail-in ballots without written dates.

Lehigh County election clerk Tim Benyo and Carbon County Director of Elections Lisa Dart both declined to comment on how the Supreme Court decision would affect the November election. Benyo said he needed more information before making a public statement.

Becky Bartlett, spokesperson for Northampton County, said the county’s election bureau would follow guidance from the secretary of state and count undated mail-in ballots.

The Supreme Court decision leaves the door open for future legal challenges to ballots that have minor errors, according to Adam Bonin, a lawyer for Cohen.

“All it does is it gets rid of this one federal decision, which would have said that federal law requires [undated ballots] to be counted,” Bonin said. “But it doesn’t explain why, and there still remains complete and compelling state law reasons . . . as to why they should be counted.”

He said Pennsylvania voters should be careful to follow all voting instructions, including writing dates and using the inner secrecy envelope when mailing in their ballots, to ensure they are counted.

Morning Call reporter Lindsay Weber can be reached at 610-820-6681 and liweber@mcall.com .

