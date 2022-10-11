Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
John Bapst Nips Ellsworth 1-0 with Goal in Final Minute
The Ellsworth Eagles and John Bapst Crusaders looked to be heading to a 0-0 draw at the end of the regulation, until Jon Pangburn converted a corner kick with less than a minute left, and gave John Bapst a 1-0 win over Ellsworth in Ellsworth Wednesday night. Cooper Mitchell was...
Tanis Sets Brewer Shutout Record as Witches and Brunswick Dragons Tie 0-0
Brewer High School Senior Goalie Bella Tanis set the school record for shutouts with 14 as the Brewer Witches tied the undefeated Brunswick Dragons 0-0 after double overtime at Doyle Field on Tuesday, October 11th. The shutout for Tanis was her 8th of the 2022 season. In 12 games this...
MDI Boys Soccer Beats GSA 2-1
The MDI Trojans beat the GSA Eagles 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon, October 12th in Blue Hill. MDI opened the scoring with 35 seconds left in the 1st Half, with a goal by Cole Watson assisted by Phil Catanese. The Trojans led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI...
Ellsworth Volleyball Defeats Brewer 3-0
The Ellsworth Volleyball Team defeated Brewer 3-0 on Tuesday, October 11th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. The individual set scores were 25-11, 25-19, 25-20 Olivia Harmon 11 service points, 4 aces, 13 assists. Charly Weaver 2 aces, 3 kills, 8 assists. Skyler Clayton 2 kills, 2 assists, 16 digs. Kahlan...
Bangor Girls Soccer Beats Brewer 2-1
The Bangor Girls Soccer Team avenged their 1-0 loss to Brewer on October 1st, beating the Witches 2-1 on Monday, October 10th at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. The game was broadcast on Ticket TV. Bangor took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute when Teagan Atherley took a pass from...
observer-me.com
These are the high school football teams clinging to playoff spots
After six weeks of high school football in Maine, teams are starting to better understand where they rank in the Crabtree standings and what they’ll have to do in the final weeks to earn a playoff spot. Starting spring 2021, all sports had “open tournaments,” which allowed all teams...
MDI Volleyball Defeats Narraguagus 3-0 [PHOTOS]
The MDI Trojans Volleyball Team handed the Narraguagus Knights just their 2nd loss of the season, beating them 3-0 on the road in Harrington on Tuesday, October 11th. The individual set scores were 25-23, 25-22, 25-23. MDI Stat Leaders. Claire Moore: 6 kills, 1 block. Molly Ritter: 1 ace, 10...
Sumner Boys Soccer Falls to Bucksport 3-1 on Senior Recognition Day
The Bucksport Boys Soccer Team remained undefeated, beating Sumner Memorial High School 3-1 on Senior Recognition Day for the Tigers, on Monday, October 10th. "On Senior Night, the Sumner Boys Varsity Soccer Team put in a performance to be proud of. Sumner faced off against a very strong and undefeated Bucksport Team, and stayed competitive throughout the entire game.
Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week – VOTE
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 6 (October 3 - October 8) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, October 13th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
These Objects at the New Target in Auburn, Maine Could Rival the Auburn Walmart Pole
Word dropped earlier this week that will be awesome for Mainers but horrible for our wallets -- a brand new Target is opening in about 3 weeks on Sunday, November 6 in Auburn. Of course, when you think of giant chain stores in Auburn, Maine, you think of only one thing.
‘CBS Saturday Morning’ Highlights Hidden Gem Maine Restaurant Worth a Visit
The great food being served up in Maine is becoming less and less of a secret across the country thanks to more publications and television shows highlighting what is going on in Vacationland. Portland continues to be at the center of it all, but lately, a few more restaurants outside of the 'big city' have been getting a taste of the spotlight. That includes The Quarry in the small town of Monson, Maine that found itself in a feature that aired on 'CBS: Saturday Morning'.
boothbayregister.com
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
4 Great Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
wgan.com
Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school
Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going to restaurants with your close friends and family members, then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that serve absolutely delicious food and are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
An Orland Farmer Could Use Your Help Finding His Big, Beautiful Cows
Loose cows seem to be a thing this year. I remember earlier this summer, there was a sign up in the Alton area that there were cows on the loose, and to watch out for them. Could you imagine driving on the interstate up there, where the speed limit goes up to 75mph, and running into one of those poor creatures. It would've been disastrous.
Ryan & Chase Of Maine Cabin Masters Were In The ‘Pumpkin Regatta’
It was a great day in Damariscotta, with some very familiar faces!. Yesterday it sure felt like fall here in Maine, and over the weekend, the annual Pumpkinfest & Regatta was held in Damariscotta, and a good time was had by all, even if it was a little chilly,. The...
Here Are 29 Unwritten Rules of Portland, Maine, That All Locals Should Know
Portland is the greatest city around. It really is, whether it's the food, arts, beer, music, ocean, architecture, or wonderfully diverse people. Portland recently had two restaurants named the best in the nation. It also was named one of the happiest cities in the U.S. The list goes on and...
