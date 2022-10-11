ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MDI Boys Soccer Beats GSA 2-1

The MDI Trojans beat the GSA Eagles 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon, October 12th in Blue Hill. MDI opened the scoring with 35 seconds left in the 1st Half, with a goal by Cole Watson assisted by Phil Catanese. The Trojans led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI...
BLUE HILL, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Volleyball Defeats Brewer 3-0

The Ellsworth Volleyball Team defeated Brewer 3-0 on Tuesday, October 11th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. The individual set scores were 25-11, 25-19, 25-20 Olivia Harmon 11 service points, 4 aces, 13 assists. Charly Weaver 2 aces, 3 kills, 8 assists. Skyler Clayton 2 kills, 2 assists, 16 digs. Kahlan...
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Bangor Girls Soccer Beats Brewer 2-1

The Bangor Girls Soccer Team avenged their 1-0 loss to Brewer on October 1st, beating the Witches 2-1 on Monday, October 10th at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. The game was broadcast on Ticket TV. Bangor took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute when Teagan Atherley took a pass from...
BANGOR, ME
observer-me.com

These are the high school football teams clinging to playoff spots

After six weeks of high school football in Maine, teams are starting to better understand where they rank in the Crabtree standings and what they’ll have to do in the final weeks to earn a playoff spot. Starting spring 2021, all sports had “open tournaments,” which allowed all teams...
MAINE STATE
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Volleyball Defeats Narraguagus 3-0 [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans Volleyball Team handed the Narraguagus Knights just their 2nd loss of the season, beating them 3-0 on the road in Harrington on Tuesday, October 11th. The individual set scores were 25-23, 25-22, 25-23. MDI Stat Leaders. Claire Moore: 6 kills, 1 block. Molly Ritter: 1 ace, 10...
HARRINGTON, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Sumner Boys Soccer Falls to Bucksport 3-1 on Senior Recognition Day

The Bucksport Boys Soccer Team remained undefeated, beating Sumner Memorial High School 3-1 on Senior Recognition Day for the Tigers, on Monday, October 10th. "On Senior Night, the Sumner Boys Varsity Soccer Team put in a performance to be proud of. Sumner faced off against a very strong and undefeated Bucksport Team, and stayed competitive throughout the entire game.
BUCKSPORT, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week – VOTE

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 6 (October 3 - October 8) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, October 13th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
ELLSWORTH, ME
95.9 WCYY

‘CBS Saturday Morning’ Highlights Hidden Gem Maine Restaurant Worth a Visit

The great food being served up in Maine is becoming less and less of a secret across the country thanks to more publications and television shows highlighting what is going on in Vacationland. Portland continues to be at the center of it all, but lately, a few more restaurants outside of the 'big city' have been getting a taste of the spotlight. That includes The Quarry in the small town of Monson, Maine that found itself in a feature that aired on 'CBS: Saturday Morning'.
MONSON, ME
boothbayregister.com

Tragedy on a fine fall weekend

The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school

Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
97.5 WOKQ

2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine

More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going to restaurants with your close friends and family members, then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that serve absolutely delicious food and are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine

The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
BUCKSPORT, ME
Z107.3

An Orland Farmer Could Use Your Help Finding His Big, Beautiful Cows

Loose cows seem to be a thing this year. I remember earlier this summer, there was a sign up in the Alton area that there were cows on the loose, and to watch out for them. Could you imagine driving on the interstate up there, where the speed limit goes up to 75mph, and running into one of those poor creatures. It would've been disastrous.
ORLAND, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

