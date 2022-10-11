Police seize evidence they believe could ‘move forward’ case of missing Savannah toddler

Nearly a week after a Savannah toddler vanished from his home, police say they have new evidence that they believe will help them move forward with the case.

Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Chatham County home on Oct. 5. According to WJCL, he was last seen at his home around 6 a.m. and family members noticed he was missing three hours later.

On Monday, the Chatham County Fire Department pumped the family’s pool in a search for evidence.

On Tuesday, the police department released a brief statement saying that they have seized new evidence, although its unclear if the new evidence is related to the search of the pool.

“We’ve seized evidence we believe will help move this case forward and we’re now working to analyze the evidence to see where it leads us,” police wrote. “We continue to pursue all avenues to bring Quinton home, following all leads and evidence.”

Police said they would release no further public statements Tuesday.

On Monday, WSB sister station WJCL obtained a phone call from a dispatcher, who said Quinton’s mother claimed that someone may have taken him.

“Complainant advised her 1-year-old son is missing,” the dispatcher is heard saying. “She woke up, her door was open. Advised he’s unable to open a door. Thinks someone came in and took him.”

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has refused to release his mother’s initial 911 call to report him missing due to the ongoing investigation.

More than 40 FBI agents have joined the search for the boy.

