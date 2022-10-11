Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Catches Major Heat Over MNF Sunglasses
New NFL season, new drama. Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, who received some heavy criticism last year for various actions, is now catching major heat over MNF sunglasses. Mahomes’ sibling showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game wearing Oakley sunglasses that his brother is promoting. He then proceeded to wear the shades the entire game, per Outkick.
thecomeback.com
Trespassing fan tackled by Bobby Wagner suffered serious injury
Last week, a wild situation took place during Monday night’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers when a spectator ran onto the field with pink flares in a form of protest. When security was unable to apprehend the protester quickly, Rams players Takkarist McKinley and Bobby Wagner took matters into their own hands by tackling the protester, and it looks like they might have caused a serious injury.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News
The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return. Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.
NFL World Is Furious With Roughing The Passer Penalty In Chiefs-Raiders
For the second straight day, the NFL world is furious over a roughing the passer penalty. After a questionable call helped Tom Brady and the Buccaneers secure a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the officials struck again. Kansas City Chiefs lineman Chris Jones forced and recovered a Derek...
Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’
A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
NBC Sports
Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport
View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
Sean Payton trade rumors: New Orleans Saints to ask for multiple 1st-round picks
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is currently working for Fox Sports as an studio analyst during the 2022 season
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick calls Browns tight end their best since Ozzie Newesome
The New England Patriots face the Cleveland Browns in AFC play on Sunday. Former Browns head coach Bill Belichick, now with the Patriots, met with the media Wednesday ahead of the game. Calling the Browns “well-coached” and its defense “fast,” Belichick singled out opposing tight end David Njoku for particular praise.
NBC Sports
The words Hurts does not want to hear
The Eagles are 5-0 for only the third time in franchise history and the first time since 2004. Just don’t tell Jalen Hurts. “I personally hate hearing 5-0,” Hurts said Sunday night. “I don't like to hear it. Because nobody wanted to mention the record when we were 2-5. Nobody wanted to talk about that. So I don’t want to hear it now. I don’t want to hear it now.
Deadspin
Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with
These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
Yardbarker
Falcons officially close the books on Dimitroff era
Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot are slowly but surely ridding the Falcons of every trace of the Thomas Dimitroff era. By trading Deion Jones over the weekend, the new regime has officially closed the books on that era of Falcons football. In Dan Quinn’s final year, the Falcons boasted a...
Troy Aikman Made a Really Stupid Misogynistic Comment During “Monday Night Football”
Maybe all those blows to the head during his playing days have scrambled his brain, but Troy Aikman made an incredibly dumb comment during ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast last night. The former quarterback reacted to a controversial roughing the passer call after Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to concerning star quarterbacks news
There are few more high-profile jobs in the entire United States than playing quarterback in the National Football League, and those who thrive in that role are usually rewarded for their performance. But unfortunately, for a few NFL quarterbacks, this season has not exactly gone according to plan after signing big extensions with their respective teams.
Raiders and Chiefs Sound Off Following MNF Matchup
Hear from Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce following Chiefs 30-29 victory on MNF.
NFL wide receiver rankings 2022: Justin Jefferson takes over top spot heading into Week 6
NFL wide receiver rankings: Find out who the top wide receivers around the NFL are, including a new top target
Popculture
NFL Network Is Down and Fans Are Frustrated
The NFL Network has become one of the most popular sports channels on television because it contains everything that involves football. But fans were not happy with the channel as it was down for some users Monday as well as Sunday. According to Downdetector, there were as many as 2,500 users having issues on Sunday afternoon. The majority of the problems were happening on the live channel. The NFL has not released a statement about the issue.
FOX Sports
Chiefs remain atop Nick Wright's NFL Tiers in Week 6
Week 5 was full of chalk, with many of the best teams improving their marks. For Nick Wright's beloved Chiefs, that required a massive comeback against the Raiders. Was Kansas City's narrow win enough to keep the club in its own tier?. Let's get into the categories, beginning at the...
