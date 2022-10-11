The NFL Network has become one of the most popular sports channels on television because it contains everything that involves football. But fans were not happy with the channel as it was down for some users Monday as well as Sunday. According to Downdetector, there were as many as 2,500 users having issues on Sunday afternoon. The majority of the problems were happening on the live channel. The NFL has not released a statement about the issue.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO