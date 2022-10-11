Nury Martinez announces leave of absence amid scandal over leaked racists remarks

Los Angeles Councilwoman Nury Martinez announced she is taking a leave of absence Tuesday amid ongoing calls for her resignation after a recording revealing racist and offensive remarks was released over the weekend.

“This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making,” Martinez said in a statement.

The statement was released ahead of a Los Angeles City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

“At this moment, I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders,” the statement reads.

Martinez stepped down from her role as council president on Monday but did not leave her seat on the council, which has prompted backlash among those who want her out.

Mike Bonin, who was one of the targets of Martinez’s comments , has been joined by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla and many others in calling for her resignation.

