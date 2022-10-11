ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nury Martinez announces leave of absence amid scandal over leaked racists remarks

By Tony Kurzweil, Carlos Herrera
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzjoV_0iUaqT8S00

Los Angeles Councilwoman Nury Martinez announced she is taking a leave of absence Tuesday amid ongoing calls for her resignation after a recording revealing racist and offensive remarks was released over the weekend.

“This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making,” Martinez said in a statement.

The statement was released ahead of a Los Angeles City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

“At this moment, I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders,” the statement reads.

Martinez stepped down from her role as council president on Monday but did not leave her seat on the council, which has prompted backlash among those who want her out.

LA city council president resigns after racist remarks revealed in leaked audio

Mike Bonin, who was one of the targets of Martinez’s comments , has been joined by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla and many others in calling for her resignation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 6

Firstclass All World Services LLC
1d ago

need to leave permanently.... Your services are no longer needed you sorry excuse for a human being....

Reply
4
Related
KTLA

‘Unacceptable’: CA DOJ to investigate L.A’s redistricting process amid scandal over leaked racist remarks

The California Department of Justice will investigate Los Angeles’ redistricting process after city council members and a former labor leader were involved in a racist conversation during a meeting discussing the issue last year. “The leaked audio has cast doubt on a cornerstone of our political processes. We will endeavor to bring the truth to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Councilmen Cedillo, de León resist resignation in racism scandal

Two Los Angeles City Council members are resisting overwhelming calls for them to resign Thursday after a recording surfaced of them involved in a secret meeting last year about redistricting tactics in which crude and racist remarks were made. Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León have issued no statements since Nury Martinez, who made remarks […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Nury Martinez announces resignation from Los Angeles City Council

Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez has resigned from her position following the leak of a recorded conversation in which she can be heard making offensive and derogatory comments about a colleague, his child and members of the indigenous community. The embattled councilmember resigned from her position as council president earlier this week and later […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’

American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022 Read it at NBC
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

‘It makes my temper burn’: In emotional speech, Bonin calls on council members heard in racist leaked audio to resign

The Los Angeles City Council met Tuesday as calls grew louder for three members to resign following leaked audio from a meeting last year that revealed racist and offensive remarks. The meeting was the first since the scandal involving councilmembers making racist comments broke over the weekend. It was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

‘I take responsibility for what I said’: Nury Martinez resigns as L.A. City Council president amid fallout over racist remarks

Nury Martinez has stepped down as Los Angeles City Council president amid fallout over being heard making racist remarks in audio leaked over the weekend. “I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I’m so sorry,” Martinez said in a statement. “I sincerely apologize to the people I […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

President Biden has full day planned in Los Angeles Thursday

President Joe Biden is in Los Angeles Thursday and has a full day planned before ending his Southern California swing in Orange County. The president arrived at LAX aboard Air Force One Wednesday before he was whisked away to Santa Monica Airport on Marine One. Several people were on hand to watch the president arrive […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful

Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: No place for racism in L.A. leadership

There is no room in public discourse or private conversation for the type of hatred, racism, classism, and homophobia displayed by the four Latino political figures- Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo and Ron Herrera. I pray that those involved can look deep inside and find the courage to deal with their bigotry. Although I have not always seen eye to eye with Councilmember Mike Bonin, there is no reason to bring children into political backroom dealings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
