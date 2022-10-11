ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASK IRA: Is seeing not believing during Heat preseason?

Q: What’s the point of the exhibition games? – Ed. A: To sell tickets? Look, I can appreciate nights such as Monday at FTX Arena, when what could be the entire Heat regular-season starting lineup sits out (Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry). But fans in any sport have to be aware that exhibition games are just that, exhibitions. Unlike in football, where there ...
This Heat-Magic Trade Sends Mo Bamba To Miami

The NBA’s history is filled with dominant big men. Generally speaking, size has been an asset in the game of basketball. Bill Russell. Wilt Chamberlain. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Shaq. If you don’t know these names, you don’t know the history of the National Basketball Association. In recent years,...
Willie Cauley-Stein signs with Rockets

Former Kentucky big man Willie Cauley-Stein has signed with the Houston Rockets, the club announced this week. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. After spending the last three seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Cauley-Stein signed a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia...
Suns Vs Nuggets Takeaways

With only one preseason game remaining, the Phoenix Suns are shaping out a roster that went up against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Phoenix set in motion some realistic rotations against the Nuggets. Despite it not being the outcome with a game-winning shot from Ish Smith, there were some interesting thoughts from Phoenix’s efforts.
Prospect Profile: Earl Kulp, Miami Central

MIAMI, FLORIDA – Miami-Dade County is never short on athletes. The latest example is 2024 Earl Kulp out of Miami Central. The 6-foot, 175-pound prospect is a Power-5 talent at cornerback or wide receiver. Kulp has helped the Rockets to a 6-0 start and No. 5 ranking in our latest poll. The Rockets ...
