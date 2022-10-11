Tyler Childers’ Triple Album ‘Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?’ Debuts At #8 On The Billboard All-Genre Chart

Tyler Childers don’t miss.

And it shows, because his new triple album, Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?, debuted at #8 on Billboard’s Top 200 All-Genre Albums chart.

Quite impressive for an independent artist like Tyler, especially considering there was virtually no press or much marketing in the lead up to release day, and, for all intents and purposes, the project only featured eight songs with three separate versions of each (the Hallelujah version, the Jubilee version, and the Joyful Noise version).

You absolutely love to see the Kentucky native up there with some of the most popular artists in all of music, not just country, who are all on massive record labels and put millions into getting those albums to debut in the Top 10 on that chart.

He’s up there, purely and simply, because he’s an unreal talent with dedicated fans and incredible music that clearly resonates with a helluva lot of people.

Tyler also shared some of the other impressive numbers from Billboard on Instagram, thanking fans for helping make release week so great:

Tyler also shared a lengthy post on Instagram last week, taking the time to individually thank everyone who not only helped him with this project, but has been with him from the start and pushed him to get where he is now:

My favorite song from the record is still his nostalgic cover of Hank Williams’ gospel classic “The Old Country Church”:

“Way of the Triune God”