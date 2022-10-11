Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon
DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
cleveland19.com
Some Akron Water customers under a precautionary boil water advisory
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron Water Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in the Northampton, Smith Road, and the Boston Township areas. Officials said a water break happened around 1 p.m. on Monday due to construction along Akron-Peninsula Road. The main was shut...
Section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County reopens
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there are downed wires resulting from a possible crash along SR 305 at Elm Road.
Coroner rules on death of man who fell from cherry picker
Robert Tincham, 65, of Youngstown, died July 18 from injuries sustained the same day from a fall as he was trimming a tree in a backyard in the 2900 block of Hudson Avenue.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area
Then you should visit these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you love a good seafood boil, you can't go wrong with this joint. You can get seafood like snow crab legs, mussels, crawfish, et cetera by the half-pound. Seafood boil sauce options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and house juicy. Spice levels are no spice, mild, medium, and extra spicy. If you don't care for seafood boils, customers also love their fried crawfish tails and sushi. Check out the rainbow roll and shrimp tempura roll.
ashlandsource.com
Wooster resident killed, Mansfield man evaluated at scene for minor injuries in Ashland County crash
MOHICAN TOWNSHIP – A Wooster resident was killed and a Mansfield man was evaluated at the scene for possible minor injuries after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Ashland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Gale A Stauffer, 57, of Wooster, was pronounced deceased at University Hospitals Samaritan...
cleveland19.com
Two arrested in Summit County, car filled with possibly stolen items
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were arrested by Summit County deputies Sunday, with possibly stolen tools, coins and car converters recovered from their vehicle. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Lombardo, 30, and Mysteria Pugh, 35, both of Akron, were pulled over for a license plate violation.
cleveland19.com
Loaded gun found at Summit County school
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
'I want to rebuild': Pizza shop owners devastated after fire in Akron
The Pavona's Pizza Joint sign is still standing and the words "We Love You" are written in chalk on the brick facade, but the green roof has crumbled and just about everything below it is in ruins.
GoFundMe campaigns started to help families of 2 boys killed in Akron funeral procession crash: How you can donate
AKRON, Ohio — Separate GoFundMe campaigns have been launched to help support those impacted by the death of two boys who were both killed in an Akron crash during a funeral procession last week. You can see both GoFundMe campaigns in the links below:. 6-year-old Trevond Walker Jr.: Donate...
Ohio Haunted House to be featured in a new movie
BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Hold onto your bag of popcorn! The infamous Bellaire House, a top-rated haunted house in America, is about to put the scare into you this Halloween when it debuts on the streaming service platform Tubi. Paranormal Investigator and Owner of the Bellaire House, Kristin Lee, has partnered with Ohio Valley native […]
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
Woman life-flighted after hand gets caught in machine at Mondi
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
The hidden spot a Ohio K-9 sniffed out drugs
The Massillon Police Department is warning drug users "You can hide it, but they will find it!"
6-year-old killed in Ohio funeral procession crash identified
A little boy who died from his injuries after a crash and gunfire during a funeral procession in Akron has been identified.
cleveland19.com
Springfield Township man killed by police shouldn’t have caused shootout, brother says
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members of the Springfield Township man killed by police last week said the situation should never have escalated to the shootout that ultimately claimed their loved one’s life. The Summit County Medical Examiner confirmed he died from a gunshot wound to the torso.
cleveland19.com
Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
Man in critical condition after multiple dog attack in Youngstown
Police said a man was severely injured early this morning after he was mauled by several dogs on the North Side.
One dead, one injured in South Side shooting
Police were called for gunfire around the East Evergreen Avenue area, but police confirmed that the homicide happened at a nearby location.
