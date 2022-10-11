ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte native Wilks to be introduced as new Panthers interim head coach

 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte native Steve Wilks is being introduced Tuesday at Noon as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers Tuesday, albeit with an interim tag.

Wilks grew up playing at West Charlotte High School, attended App State, and is a former head coach at Charlotte HBCU Johnson C. Smith University. The 53-year-old Wilks served as the head coach in Arizona for one year back in 2018.

He now becomes one of just four Black head coaches in the NFL this season out of 32 teams, an issue the league has struggled with for years, despite implementing the Rooney Rule, which has shown to be not as effective as initially thought to be.

The Panthers (1-4) fired Matt Rhule on Monday after three poor seasons at the helm. Wilks was Rhule’s defensive passing game coordinator & secondary coach and has been with the franchise since 2012.

Carolina travels to Los Angeles Sunday to take on the Rams (4 p.m., Fox Charlotte).

