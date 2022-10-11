Read full article on original website
46th annual Early Tin Dusters Color Run comes to downtown Quincy Oct. 14-16
QUINCY — The Early Tin Dusters Color Run, featuring pre-1949 street rods, will take over the streets of Quincy Oct. 14-16. Registration for participants will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Atrium on Third, 201 S. Third. Registration will be held from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Moorman Park, 160 Moorman Park Road.
Lorenzo Bull House to be site of party for Oktoberfest parade on Saturday
QUINCY — Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House and the Quincy Park District will be the hosts of a parade party to celebrate the Oktoberfest parade and field show competition. The party, free and open to the public, will be from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on the Lorenzo Bull Park grounds, 1550 Maine.
46th annual Folklife Festival set for Saturday, Sunday on Hannibal’s Main Street
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Exhibitors will fill the streets of historic Main Street on Saturday and Sunday, October 15-16, for the Hannibal Arts Council’s 46th annual Hannibal Folklife Festival. Festival hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The festival features artists, artisans, makers selling traditional...
Informational program about CASA volunteers set for Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church
QUINCY — Danielle Buss, CASA manager at Advocacy Network for Children, will present “Change a Child’s Story – CASA” and provide information on becoming a CASA volunteer at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at Christ Lutheran Church, 333 S. 36th. Buss has been with the...
Community invited to open house Tuesday at Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions’ Evergreen Center
CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions’ Evergreen Center will have an open house from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the Memorial Medical Building next to Memorial Hospital at 1450 N County Road 2050. Valerie Brown, program director of Senior Life Solutions Evergreen Center, said...
“Voices for Choice” holds demonstrations in Quincy and Hannibal
Bringing attention to the importance of voting and women’s rights over their own bodies, Voices for Choice, a local group of concerned citizens, assembled and held demonstrations Saturday in Quincy and Hannibal. About 40 people gathered with their signs in support of women’s pro-choice rights on the corner of...
Aldermen approve language regulating honeybees in Quincy
QUINCY — Aldermen voted during Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council to approve an ordinance regulating how many honeybees or hives a homeowner could have. “Well, you know, we’ve got language in the city code about ducks and waterfowl and chickens,” said Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development. “Honeybees? Who’d have thought?”
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Sept. 26-30, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Christal J. Crowder and Seth A. Graham of Rockport sold a...
Ask MRN: What’s going to happen at former site of Tri-State Furniture?
Derek Price, owner of DP Properties of Quincy and DP Construction, stands near the site of the former Tri-State Furniture and Appliance building at 312 Hampshire. The building was demolished this summer, and the hole recently was filled in. | David Adam. Dear MRN,. Now that the hole is filled...
Troup says no negotiating sessions are scheduled with police union; Farha, Reis express dissatisfaction
QUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup was asked after Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting if negotiating sessions are scheduled between the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12, which represents the officers and supervisors with the Quincy Police Department, and the city of Quincy. Troup simply replied,...
DAILY MUDDY: Tragic nights
Ashley Conrad and Brittany Boll talk about what can be done to de-escalate late night violence following a rash of incidents in Quincy and the murder of a Hannibal man. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
MRN THIS WEEK: Josh Jones and the Safe-T Act
Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney talks about the potential ramifications when no cash bail goes into effect in Illinois January 1. For background, Muddy River News ran this Capitol News Illinois story last month. There is also a forum discussing the Safe-T Act at John Wood Community College on...
County Board approves its share of funding for housing study
QUINCY — The Adams County Board voted to spend $7,500 toward a study on housing throughout Quincy and Adams County. The County Board received letters from Quincy Medical Group, Titan, Knapheide and the Quincy Public Schools in support of such a study, calling more housing critical to bring in needed employees to the area.
Gov. Pritzker Announces $119 Million Investment in Western Illinois University
Governor JB Pritzker today joined state and local officials to announce a $119 million investment for the construction of a Center for Performing Arts (CPA) at Western Illinois University. The funding is made possible by the Governor’s historic bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan. The new Center for Performing Arts will support the academic mission and programs in the WIU College of Fine Arts and Communication and serve as a cultural and performing arts destination for the campus community, the City of Macomb, and the entire western Illinois region.
QPD Blotter for Oct. 11, 2022
Alexandra J Shores (24) 609 S 14th for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at State & Glendale PTC 147. Michael C Cook (40) 1218 Madisom for Shoplifting at 1400 Harrison NTA 143. Paige S Brady (36) Homeless for Retail Theft at 837 Jefferson Lodged 147. Gary A Foreman...
Palmyra, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Yohn upset after motion denied, storms out of courtroom; trial set to begin Nov. 14
QUINCY — After debating with Judge Roger Thomson about the start date of his jury trial in November, a frustrated Bradley Yohn abruptly stormed out of an Adams County courtroom Wednesday morning with help from several bailiffs and court security personnel. Yohn, a Springfield man charged with four Class...
Blessing Health System eliminates 150 positions ‘in response to rising business costs … and challenges specific to healthcare industry’
QUINCY — Matt Rolando learned he was being dismissed from his job with Blessing Health System while lying in a bed Tuesday morning at Blessing Hospital. “It was cold, and it was unprofessional,” Rolando said. “But it seems to follow the recent culture shift of Blessing Health System, which is cold and unprofessional.”
With no opponent in November election, Grootens prepares to inherit duties as Adams County sheriff
QUINCY — Tony Grootens was ready to spend as much time as necessary during October as he campaigned to become the next sheriff of Adams County. However, with no Democrat opposing him in the November election, Grootens instead is preparing for his new job. “I thought for sure there...
Hancock County Sheriff’s Blotter for Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2022
Thomas, Julie A. (60) of St. Peters, Mo., speeding. Pennington, Anthony (23) of Warsaw, Ill., driving while license suspended. Acker, Desiree F. (23) of Warsaw, Ill., Hancock County warrant. Lorenzen, Shellie (56) of Colchester, Ill., speeding. 10/3/2022. Guthrie, James L. (52) of Tioga, Ill., theft of utility services. Hollis, Eddie...
