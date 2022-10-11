ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Omega Mart in Las Vegas goes 21-plus for first 'grown-up' evening

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Omega Mart, the interactive art installation at AREA 15 in Las Vegas, is hosting its first adults-only night later this month. The arts company Meow Wolf announced that it will welcome only guests 21 and older for the "Night Shift" on Thursday, Oct. 27, starting at 7 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Food Beast

This Bagel Shop is Serving Up Las Vegas' Wildest Bagels

Food on The Strip in Las Vegas is plentiful, delicious and comes accompanied with a sense of luxury. I love food on The Strip and it's a great way to explore a lot of different cuisines in one place from some of the most notable chefs from around the world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners list

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Today is the BIG day!. One person will win a new home worth over $480,000 and also be in a special group of people that have helped raise over $1.4 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The winner of our Open House prize, a...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Nathan Adelson Hospice hosts Wine and Food Tasting Extravaganza

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nathan Adelson Hospice welcomes back one of its longest-running events, the annual Wine and Food Tasting Extravaganza. This event has been taking place for 21 years. Laura Coleman and Cossondra Farris joined us to share details. Visit NAH.org to purchase tickets and to learn more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Lion Habitat Ranch hosts Lion's Breath of Yoga event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You've heard of yoga, goat yoga or wine yoga. But how about lion yoga?. The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson is hosting its annual Lion's Breath of Yoga event. Doc Phineas, who you might recognize from "Pawn Stars," joined us to share the details. The...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Big Boys Toys at The Las Vegas Convention Center

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Big boys toys, the world’s premier innovation & luxury lifestyle exhibition, is set to make its action-packed return to Las Vegas!. Joining me now with more is the chief executive officer, Biju Jayaraaj.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

'Kids Town' local business allows kids to be adults

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is allowing kids to live out their adult dreams, at least for a few hours. Kids Town is an indoor child-sized town that has been in the Valley for about six months. The town features mini businesses, including grocery stores, restaurants, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Velocity Esports Announces Grand Opening In Las Vegas

Next level gaming company Velocity Esports (Velocity) is proud to announce the opening of southern Nevada’s newest esports lounge and arcade. Velocity offers a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, 100+ esports titles, and a fresh take on modern American and Mexican classics and craft cocktails and mocktails. In addition, Velocity is excited to offer the areas only smoke free bowling alley. Velocity is located inside Town Square Las Vegas in the former GameWorks space at 6587 S. Las Vegas Blvd #171 and serves as the company’s second location nationwide. More information can be found at www.velocityesports.com After a successful soft opening on September 30, Velocity will celebrate the official grand opening and associated ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled to take place on October 21 at 7:45 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Free smoke detectors for Boulder City residents

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is giving back during Fire Prevention Week. Volunteers will install more than 100 free smoke alarms for Boulder City residents in need this Saturday. It's courtesy of the Rotary Club and the local American Red Cross chapter. MORE ON NEWS 3...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lake Las Vegas offers adults-only Halloween-themed cruises

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a unique way to get in the Halloween spirit can do so aboard a spooky-themed cruise at Lake Las Vegas. Lake Las Vegas announced it is again hosting its “Haunted Halloween Cruises” aboard the 80-foot La Contessa Yacht. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

