Next level gaming company Velocity Esports (Velocity) is proud to announce the opening of southern Nevada’s newest esports lounge and arcade. Velocity offers a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, 100+ esports titles, and a fresh take on modern American and Mexican classics and craft cocktails and mocktails. In addition, Velocity is excited to offer the areas only smoke free bowling alley. Velocity is located inside Town Square Las Vegas in the former GameWorks space at 6587 S. Las Vegas Blvd #171 and serves as the company’s second location nationwide. More information can be found at www.velocityesports.com After a successful soft opening on September 30, Velocity will celebrate the official grand opening and associated ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled to take place on October 21 at 7:45 p.m.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO