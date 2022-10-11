University of Miami shuts down fraternity over disturbing video, allegations of drugging

University of Miami fraternity shut down after disturbing video surfaces, allegations of drugging A video surfaced that reportedly shows members of the fraternity chanting about murdering and raping women. (NCD)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — A fraternity at the University of Miami has been permanently closed and removed from the school’s campus after several women accused members of the chapter of drugging them at a party.

Sigma Phi Epsilon has had a chapter at the UM campus since 1949, but was closed Friday as a result of an investigation into the fraternity’s “Adult Swim” party that was held at its off-campus property on Oct. 1, WTVJ reported.

A video surfaced that reportedly shows members of the fraternity at the party features male students chanting about digging up dead women and raping their bodies, WFOR reported.

“It’s sick and it’s crazy that they are chanting it together,” Patrick McCaslin, a student and editor at UM’s school newspaper, the Miami Hurricane, told WFOR.

The Miami Hurricane was the first to report the story, saying the video clearly shows the party’s banner in the background and audible chanting.

“I interviewed a couple of students, one was a partygoer, and she described being at the party, she had a drink, and I believe she said she was by the DJ booth, and she turned and when she looked back, she noticed some sort of white powder in her drink,” McCaslin told WSVN.

Multiple women who attended the party claimed that they noticed a white powder in their drinks, and some said they became severely ill, WPLG reported.

“They heard of other people only having a couple of drinks and then vomiting uncontrollably or falling asleep,” McCaslin told WTVJ.

In an emailed statement, Patricia Whitely, the senior vice president for students at the University of Miami, said, “The University of Miami continually communicates a clear set of policies and expectations to all of our Greek organizations that are designed to encourage a safe, healthy, and positive experience for UM students. The University received allegations the Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter violated university policy and participated in behavior that is inconsistent with the values and expectations of the university community and their national fraternity. We have partnered with Sigma Phi Epsilon for 73 years, and we support their decision to close the chapter effective immediately.”

The fraternity’s national board of directors said in a statement to WPLG, “The National Headquarters received admissible information that SigEp members violated policy and engaged in actions that are not aligned with the values of this Fraternity. We expect SigEp chapters to provide their members and campus community a safe and supportive environment. That’s the cornerstone of a positive fraternity and university experience, so we take that expectation seriously and hold our chapters to that standard.”

No charges have been filed, and it’s unclear whether any students will face disciplinary actions, WFOR reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group