Environment

CBS Miami

All eyes on Caribbean system that could become Tropical Storm Julia

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that a storm swirling in the Caribbean is poised to become Tropical Storm Julia if it manages to strengthen further.The storm could possibly pose a threat to Central America this weekend and into early next week, according to hurricane forecasters.The system is not expected to pose a threat to the mainland US or to Florida, according to the latest forecast models.As of Thursday afternoon, the storm was moving to the west at 15 miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the hurricane center.A tropical storm warning has been issued by Colombia officials for the country's coast from the Colombia/Venezuela border and extending to the west to Riohacha.Officials said the system is still unorganized and has not yet been classified as a depression.
The Independent

New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week

Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that the storm will swing north over the weekend and hit Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday. By the time it reaches the US, it could be a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour).Florida Governor Ron...
NOLA.com

Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path

Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
The Independent

Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph

The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Depression to Come Within a Few Days in Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center just reported a possible tropical depression in the next two days or so as strengthening system has been identified and a tropical storm has managed to gain some strength on Wednesday. According to Naples Daily News, chances of tropical development increased to 60 percent over the...
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Karl to Hit Mexico with Heavy Rains

Recent weather updates showed that Tropical Storm Karl could unleash torrential rain and strong winds in parts of Mexico, especially the south-central coast starting late Friday. Residents nearby should stay updated with the weather and listen to the announcement of their local authorities. Based on the National Hurricane Center's recent...
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Monitor Tropical Storm Karl in the Gulf of Mexico

A recent weather update showed that meteorologists have been monitoring the development of a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Residents and communities near the Gulf of Mexico should be alert to the potential impacts of the tropical storm. Based on the latest from the National Hurricane Center, the...
Outsider.com

Tropical Storm Karl: Major Update on Forecast

Tropical Storm Karl is spinning in the southern Gulf of Mexico. And it may strengthen to a minimal hurricane. But Americans living along the Gulf coast, especially Florida residents dealing with Hurricane Ian’s aftermath, can relax. OK, relax while keeping an eye on the tropical forecasts. That’s because Tropical Storm Karl likely will do an about face, a weather twirl, and head south.
