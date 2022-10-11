Read full article on original website
All eyes on Caribbean system that could become Tropical Storm Julia
The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that a storm swirling in the Caribbean is poised to become Tropical Storm Julia if it manages to strengthen further.The storm could possibly pose a threat to Central America this weekend and into early next week, according to hurricane forecasters.The system is not expected to pose a threat to the mainland US or to Florida, according to the latest forecast models.As of Thursday afternoon, the storm was moving to the west at 15 miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the hurricane center.A tropical storm warning has been issued by Colombia officials for the country's coast from the Colombia/Venezuela border and extending to the west to Riohacha.Officials said the system is still unorganized and has not yet been classified as a depression.
New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week
Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that the storm will swing north over the weekend and hit Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday. By the time it reaches the US, it could be a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour).Florida Governor Ron...
NOLA.com
Tropical depression or storm could form this week in Gulf of Mexico: What to know Tuesday
A tropical depression or tropical storm could form in the Gulf of Mexico in the next day or two, hurricane forecasters said Tuesday. The next available name is Karl if the system strengthens to a tropical storm. The system has become better organized Tuesday, forecasters said in their afternoon update,...
Tropical Storm Julia expected to become category 1 hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia is expected to become a hurricane Saturday as it continues to strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center.
NOLA.com
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path
Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Depression to Come Within a Few Days in Gulf of Mexico
The National Hurricane Center just reported a possible tropical depression in the next two days or so as strengthening system has been identified and a tropical storm has managed to gain some strength on Wednesday. According to Naples Daily News, chances of tropical development increased to 60 percent over the...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Karl to Hit Mexico with Heavy Rains
Recent weather updates showed that Tropical Storm Karl could unleash torrential rain and strong winds in parts of Mexico, especially the south-central coast starting late Friday. Residents nearby should stay updated with the weather and listen to the announcement of their local authorities. Based on the National Hurricane Center's recent...
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Monitor Tropical Storm Karl in the Gulf of Mexico
A recent weather update showed that meteorologists have been monitoring the development of a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Residents and communities near the Gulf of Mexico should be alert to the potential impacts of the tropical storm. Based on the latest from the National Hurricane Center, the...
msn.com
Tropical Storm Julia set to become a hurricane soon, forecast to make Nicaragua landfall
UPDATE:Tropical Storm Julia strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane around 7 p.m. Saturday while passing near the Colombian islands of San Andres and Providencia. Tropical Storm Julia is forecast to turn into a hurricane soon as it rushes through the Caribbean Sea toward a Nicaragua landfall this weekend. The system,...
Tropical Storm Karl: Major Update on Forecast
Tropical Storm Karl is spinning in the southern Gulf of Mexico. And it may strengthen to a minimal hurricane. But Americans living along the Gulf coast, especially Florida residents dealing with Hurricane Ian’s aftermath, can relax. OK, relax while keeping an eye on the tropical forecasts. That’s because Tropical Storm Karl likely will do an about face, a weather twirl, and head south.
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
AccuWeather: Scattered Downpours And Gusty Winds
AccuWeather says we have a mild start to the day with some showers with downpours and gusty winds developing today.
