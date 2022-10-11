ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Effingham Radio

Clinton “Clint” Edward Boyles, 32

Clinton “Clint” Edward Voyles, 32, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home. Clint was born on July 21, 1990, in Decatur, the son of Joe and Janet (Roessler) Voyles. He was a 2008 graduate of Mattoon High School. Clint married his high school sweetheart, Rebeca Cisneros, on November 26, 2016, and from that union they were blessed with two children, Kaelynn and Kysen. Clint enjoyed the outdoors whether he was golfing, riding four-wheelers or just hanging with family and friends. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Robert “Bob” Lee Bible, 85

Robert “Bob” Lee Bible, 85, of Louisville passed away at 6:16 am, Friday, October 7, 2022 at his home in Louisville. Robert was born on March 28, 1937 in Mattoon, Illinois, the son of Grover and Helen (Ikemire) Bible. He married Sandra Rinehart on November 24, 1956 in Hoosier Township and they celebrated 65 years of marriage. Bob was a farmer for most of his life but he also helped his dad and brother with the auction business they had for many years as well. Bob loved to go camping and motorcycle riding, and liked to garden….or at least eat what the garden produced.
LOUISVILLE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Bruce Lynn Miller, 68

Bruce Lynn Miller, 68, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home, with loved ones by his side. Bruce was born on August 17, 1954, in Shelbyville, the son of Robert Wayne and Audrey Ellen (Miller) Miller. He was a 1972 graduate of Beecher City High School. Bruce and Sandra J. Stevens were married on October 21, 1978 and were blessed with 43 years of marriage. Bruce worked as a machine operator at Caterpillar for 38 years before retiring to enjoy more time with loved ones. He was deeply devoted to family, he was a caring and nurturing husband, father and grandfather who had many hobbies including hunting, fishing and music. Bruce was a gifted musician playing several different instruments. He was a member of the Beecher City Church of Christ.
BEECHER CITY, IL
Effingham Radio

Alex W. Alsbury, 31

Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
CHARLESTON, IL
WGN News

Culver’s CurderBurger is back!

CHICAGO — Cheese-lovers will have something to celebrate beginning Wednesday, October 12: the limited-time return of Culver’s April-Fool’s-Joke-turned-reality CurderBurger. The Wisconsin-based restaurant chain first tempted patrons with the CurderBurger on October 15, 2021, also known as National Cheese Curd Day. The single day event helped 20% of its restaurants break sales records, and most locations […]
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit

Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
CAROL STREAM, IL
97ZOK

Eek! This Illinois Cemetery is One of the Most Haunted in America

Some people can walk into a cemetery at night that they know is haunted and remain completely calm, but probably not this one. If that's not one of your life rules, then you just found the perfect destination for Halloween. This cemetery is among the most haunted places in Illinois and some will tell you it ranks among the scariest places in the United States.
DECATUR, IL
WGN News

All aboard! Beloved suburban restaurant The Choo Choo reopens

DES PLAINES, Ill. —There’s a bit of nostalgia making a comeback in suburban Des Plaines. The beloved The Choo Choo restaurant has finally reopened. The Choo Choo may be a small restaurant on a suburban corner – but it’s a special place for generations of train lovers.  The restaurant closed two years after the owner […]
DES PLAINES, IL
Effingham Radio

EIU Invites All to Join Homecoming 2022 Events

With the majority of its Homecoming events occurring this week, Eastern Illinois University is once again preparing to celebrate its University pride with students, alumni, faculty, families, and friends in the community in the week leading up to EIU’s October 10-15 Homecoming weekend. Eastern’s 2022 homecoming theme is “Bring...
CHARLESTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham Noon Rotary Hear From True Forward Coaching Owner At Latest Meeting

Effingham Noon Rotarians got some coaching at their meeting on October 12. Maggie Meylor, owner of True Forward Coaching, spoke to Rotarians about her business that is designed to help people set, meet and exceed goals both professionally and personally. Meylor, whose title is “Ambassador of Possibilities”, said her work...
EFFINGHAM, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge

About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days' notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn't see this as a burden on city resources.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Semi crashes into house in Illinois

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
CERRO GORDO, IL
Effingham Radio

Trading Post Wednesday, 10/12/22

FOR SALE: 3 riding mowers with good tires, need a little work $75 each. Call 217-234-2811. FOR SALE: Seasoned firewood, mix of oak, hickory and ash, delivered and stacked in T-town, Effingham and Altamont areas, $100 per trailer load. Call Jeff 217-343-5691. WANTED: Good used 0-turn mower. Call 217-343-2035. FOR...
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

State Police: Crash closes Route 105

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
DECATUR, IL

