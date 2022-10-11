Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
The college football world was treated to quite a competitive day of action on Saturday as this weekend’s slate features five different games between top-25 teams. But it was a MAC conference matchup between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Akron Zips that provided one of the best highlights from Saturday’s college football games.
‘Opportunity to overcome’: Ohio school canceling football season
The North High School Vikings in Akron have a lot of pride in their football program.
Cuyahoga Falls, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Is Ohio State football’s running game good enough to win a national title? What the numbers say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football fans know what it looks like when the running game carries the Buckeyes to a national title. It happened in the first year of the playoff, when Ezekiel Elliott ran with apparent invincibility for a month. J.K. Dobbins’ 2,000-yard rushing performance and Justin Fields’ dual-threat abilities led OSU back to the playoff in 2019. A year later, the Buckeyes’ playoff push might have died had Trey Sermon not locked in at the most opportune moment possible.
wadsworthbruin.com
WHS Yearbook Staff Travels to Elyria High School
On September 28, the Wadsworth High School yearbook staff went to Elyria High School for their first field trip since Autumn of 2019. Every member of the staff had the opportunity to go on the trip if they had their field trip form signed and turned in. There are 13 members that are part of the staff this year and all of them were able to go on the trip.
Community stands behind Youngstown coach despite recent conviction
Randy Triplett is a coach for the Youngstown Little Bears.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company
Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company.
Four injured in Belmont County crash
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
Frost advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday night
A frost advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Portage, Trumbull and Geauga counties on Saturday starting at 11 p.m. until Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
cleveland19.com
Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking answers after their little boy went missing while he was at school. Making matters more challenging, the family says the child is autistic. The school is now on the defense, working to ramp up safety and security measures in light of this...
Ohio’s largest hotel now open
While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they're committed to central Ohio locality.
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
These 25 Summit County restaurants (outside Akron) had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Summit County restaurants and retailers outside of Akron cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 1,423 of the nearly 2,844 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Summit...
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
Tanker truck crashes in Dallas Pike, closing road
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Dallas Pike Road to Exit 11 on I-70 is closed due to a tanker truck accident, says Lou Vargo, Ohio County EMA Director. Vargo says the tanker was hauling dirty water from oil and gas production. No hazardous material was involved, he said. The driver was transported to a local […]
whbc.com
Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon
DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
