San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Examiner

Warriors reveal Draymond Green's punishment for punching Jordan Poole

Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said in a post-game press conference Tuesday night following a preseason win against the Portland Trailblazers. Green had taken a leave of absence from the team following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He was fined but not suspended. The Warriors are not disclosing the amount of the penalty. Kerr called the incident “the biggest crisis...
NBC Sports

With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond

SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
NBC Sports

Kerr provides update on Klay, Iguodala’s season-opener status

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' 2022-23 NBA regular-season opener is only one week away, and a number of question marks still are hovering over the reigning champions. The good news is Klay Thompson took a big step forward Tuesday as he looks to be ready to roll on Oct. 18 at Chase Center against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Citrus County Chronicle

49ers suffer serious injury losses in latest win

Jimmy Garoppolo was sharp, San Francisco's running game was efficient and the defense delivered another dominating performance. The opener of a two-game East Coast swing for the 49ers looked good on the scoreboard with a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday but proved costly on the injury report.
