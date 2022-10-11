Read full article on original website
Related
Great Bend Rec to host retirement celebration for Henderson
The Great Bend Recreation Commission publicly announced the retirement of long-time Executive Director Diann Henderson this past June, now it is time to celebrate Henderson for her 40 years within the park and recreation industry. Assistant Superintendent Chris Umphres said a retirement celebration for Henderson will be held Oct. 21...
GBRC: Stop 'N Learn - Medicare Update
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Medicare Update” on Wednesday, October 12, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street). As more people become Medicare eligible, it is a good...
Great Bend’s new daycare center to be located near west 10th Street
The research and work that has gone into the creation of a new group daycare center in Great Bend has been extensive for well over a year. While construction has yet to begin, the location of the daycare will be on the west side of town, near 10th Street. Advancing...
🎤City Edition: City Administrator Kendal Francis
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis that aired Oct. 12, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pizzeria to offer affordable grab-and-go options in Hays
Chicken restaurant also planned for former Mokas building. A new pizza restaurant will be opening in the little Dillons strip mall, 515 W. 27th, within the next two weeks. Jacob Proffitt will be opening Little Dinero Pizzeria, which he said is meant to be an affordable pizza option. The menu...
Barton County renews 911 Voice Products agreement, purchases consolettes
With no Barton County Commission until Oct. 26, action was still light at Wednesday's meeting at the Barton County Courthouse. The commission did vote 5-0 to approve small expenditures for Barton County Communications and the Road and Bridge Department. 911 Director Dena Popp updated the commission on three Motorola XTL5000...
Barton County tax sale is Tuesday, view the property list here
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, several properties in Barton County will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The 2022 tax sale will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Great Bend Events Center on 10th Street. The Barton County Treasurer’s Office sent tax delinquent notices to 172 homes or...
Reno County Tax Sale next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Resilient riders demonstrate abilities at Rosewood Rodeo
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Saturday, Oct. 1, was a day that was three years in the making at Great Bend Expo III Arena. That’s how long it had been since the last Rosewood Rodeo. Given the anticipation of the special day, the 18th Annual Rodeo did not disappoint for those who rode and for those who cheered them on.
Hays USD 489 considers stocking Narcan at schools
The Hays school board discussed a proposal Monday night to stock Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of opiod overdose, at all USD 489 schools. School nurses and other district medical staff will be trained to administer the drug, which is a nasal spray. All schools are staffed with some type of medical staff daily.
KWEC to utilize bird identifying app for next WILD Club activity
If September is one of the busiest months at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, October is the spookiest. Following a full return of the Butterfly Festival and Education Day for area second graders last month, the facility will stay busy later this month with a bird mask WILD Club activity on Sunday, Oct. 30, and Turtle Tots Preschool activities on Halloween.
Great Bend AD: Availability of officials declining at all levels
The goal of a good sports official is to remain invisible; to act as a fair and competent arbiter of the rules. But that goal becomes more difficult as those with a stake in the outcome of the game - parents, coaches, and athletes - become more vocal. Groups like...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
adastraradio.com
GOP Bus Tour Visits McPherson Friday, in Hutchinson Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Republican Party’s GOP Bus Tour 2022 made stops Friday in McPherson, Great Bend, Hillsboro, and Salina. That tour will be in Hutchinson, Monday afternoon at 2:30 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds Gate 7, at the Northeast corner of the Fairgrounds off State Fair Road west of Plum.
News From the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising
The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another $4 Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday, prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than $4 a barrel Friday.
Bolander leads Barton men's golf in home tournament
The Barton Community College men's golf team carded a pair of solid rounds the past two days in running away with the Barton Invitational title in protecting its home turf of Lake Barton Golf Course. The Cougars posted a 281 on Monday before battling 15-20mph south winds Tuesday with another...
Hoisington makes changes to admission & livestreaming of sporting events
Several changes have been made to the way Hoisington Cardinal fans can see live games or watch streamed events. At last Monday's USD 431 Board of Education meeting, Hoisington High School Activities Director Faron Kraft explained why changes were made to pass policies for-inperson attendance, as well as to streaming games.
Cop Shop (10/12)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/12) At 5:01 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE 30 Road & NE K-156 Highway. At 6:20 a.m. an accident was reported in the 200 block of E. 56 Highway. Diabetic Problems. At 7:50 a.m. diabetic problems were reported...
No NIL talk at Barton, but causing challenges across the country
The wholesome means of college athletics, as we once knew it, are gone. That was a comment from Barton Community College Athletic Director Trevor Rolfs at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting. Rolfs was asked to speak to the board regarding college athletes’ ability to make money from their name,...
📷Great Bend Rec youth outdoor soccer team photos
The Great Bend Recreation Commission released their 2022 outdoor soccer teams.
Construction site accident kills one in Russell County
A New Mexico man died in a construction accident in Russell County on Tuesday.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0