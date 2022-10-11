ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec to host retirement celebration for Henderson

The Great Bend Recreation Commission publicly announced the retirement of long-time Executive Director Diann Henderson this past June, now it is time to celebrate Henderson for her 40 years within the park and recreation industry. Assistant Superintendent Chris Umphres said a retirement celebration for Henderson will be held Oct. 21...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

GBRC: Stop 'N Learn - Medicare Update

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Medicare Update” on Wednesday, October 12, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street). As more people become Medicare eligible, it is a good...
GREAT BEND, KS
City
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Business
Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Resilient riders demonstrate abilities at Rosewood Rodeo

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Saturday, Oct. 1, was a day that was three years in the making at Great Bend Expo III Arena. That’s how long it had been since the last Rosewood Rodeo. Given the anticipation of the special day, the 18th Annual Rodeo did not disappoint for those who rode and for those who cheered them on.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Hays USD 489 considers stocking Narcan at schools

The Hays school board discussed a proposal Monday night to stock Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of opiod overdose, at all USD 489 schools. School nurses and other district medical staff will be trained to administer the drug, which is a nasal spray. All schools are staffed with some type of medical staff daily.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

KWEC to utilize bird identifying app for next WILD Club activity

If September is one of the busiest months at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, October is the spookiest. Following a full return of the Butterfly Festival and Education Day for area second graders last month, the facility will stay busy later this month with a bird mask WILD Club activity on Sunday, Oct. 30, and Turtle Tots Preschool activities on Halloween.
GREAT BEND, KS
adastraradio.com

GOP Bus Tour Visits McPherson Friday, in Hutchinson Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Republican Party’s GOP Bus Tour 2022 made stops Friday in McPherson, Great Bend, Hillsboro, and Salina. That tour will be in Hutchinson, Monday afternoon at 2:30 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds Gate 7, at the Northeast corner of the Fairgrounds off State Fair Road west of Plum.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

News From the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising

The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another $4 Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday, prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than $4 a barrel Friday.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Bolander leads Barton men's golf in home tournament

The Barton Community College men's golf team carded a pair of solid rounds the past two days in running away with the Barton Invitational title in protecting its home turf of Lake Barton Golf Course. The Cougars posted a 281 on Monday before battling 15-20mph south winds Tuesday with another...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (10/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/12) At 5:01 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE 30 Road & NE K-156 Highway. At 6:20 a.m. an accident was reported in the 200 block of E. 56 Highway. Diabetic Problems. At 7:50 a.m. diabetic problems were reported...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

