Phoenix Suns Reportedly Waive Former Duke Star
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto Hoops Hype reports that the Phoenix Suns have waived Frank Jackson. The former Duke men's basketball star was the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
This Blazers-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
Most often, when someone gives you something, you’ll want to accept it. On the other hand, apologies are different. The NBA has faced a situation of that nature as of late. You don’t have to accept an apology. After all, some things are simply unforgivable. It may be in your own best interests to accept the apology – holding a grudge is not good for you. With that said, if you can’t help it, nobody can force you to.
NBA・
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
Spurs Sign Former Lakers And Hawks Player
According to RealGM, the San Antonio Spurs signed Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season.
Phoenix Suns Sign Former Detroit Pistons Player
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns signed Saben Lee. The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons playing for the Detroit Pistons.
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Features Alec Burks
It may seem paradoxical, but sometimes, there’s value in losing in the NBA. Lately, it’s been the talk of the town. With top prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson on the horizon, “tanking” is a regular topic of conversation for NBA fans. With that said, it...
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Five Score in Double Figures for OKC as Thunder Top Pistons
After a hard-fought game in Detroit, the youthful Thunder arise victorious.
NBA
Hayes shines but Pistons hold their breath as Bagley suffers knee injury
Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 115-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena. THINNED OUT – Remember a month ago when the question was how the Pistons were going to find time for five big men? Not to worry. The Pistons traded Kelly Olynyk to reduce their surplus of big men to a four-man cohort and now two of them are injured. Nerlens Noel has yet to be cleared with plantar fasciitis and Marvin Bagley III went down with what the team said was a right knee injury less than a minute into Tuesday’s preseason loss. Bagley put almost no weight on his right leg as teammates helped him up and to the locker room. That left the Pistons with only Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren as big men and Duren picked up three quick fouls when he took Bagley’s spot and put up four points and four rebounds in seven first-quarter minutes. If Noel isn’t back soon and if Bagley is out for any length of time, Dwane Casey’s plans for lineups with two big men are likely out the window – or at least severely limited. The Pistons are also without Alec Burks (rehabilitating from April ankle surgery), Isaiah Livers (hip) and Kevin Knox (calf) and Bojan Bogdanovic also sat out Tuesday’s game, though there was no news of an injury. Duren, who grabbed 14 rebounds in the preseason opener at New York before missing Friday’s game at New Orleans with shoulder soreness, again collected double-digit rebounds with five points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes.
Marvin Bagley III suffers frightening injury
Less than one minute into the Detroit Pistons' 115-99 preseason home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, former Duke basketball star and current Pistons starting center Marvin Bagley III suffered an injury. His teammates had to help him hobble off the court and into the locker room. ...
Detroit Pistons' Marvin Bagley III exits preseason game with ugly knee injury
The Detroit Pistons lost an important player early in Tuesday's preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Marvin Bagley III had to be helped off of the floor after slipping on the foot of Thunder forward Jalen Williams with 11:04 remaining in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. His right knee bent...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are stuck in a perpetual rebuild after finishing with a record of 30-52 last season. The Kings have not qualified for the NBA Playoffs since the 2005-2006 season. We are talking about 17 years of ineptitude.
Marvin Bagley III Sidelined To Start Pistons’ Season
The Detroit Pistons hold high hopes for what Marvin Bagley III will offer on the court during the 2022-23 NBA season. It may take some time before they are able to see it come to fruition. Bagley slipped awkwardly early in the Pistons’ preseason matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder...
Doncic, Dinwiddie try to build on Mavs' deep playoff run
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks go into the new season trying to build on the club's deepest playoff run in a decade
Memphis adds two years to Penny Hardaway’s contract
Penny Hardaway is locked in as Memphis’ men’s basketball coach through 2027-28 after the school added two years to his
