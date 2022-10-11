Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 115-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena. THINNED OUT – Remember a month ago when the question was how the Pistons were going to find time for five big men? Not to worry. The Pistons traded Kelly Olynyk to reduce their surplus of big men to a four-man cohort and now two of them are injured. Nerlens Noel has yet to be cleared with plantar fasciitis and Marvin Bagley III went down with what the team said was a right knee injury less than a minute into Tuesday’s preseason loss. Bagley put almost no weight on his right leg as teammates helped him up and to the locker room. That left the Pistons with only Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren as big men and Duren picked up three quick fouls when he took Bagley’s spot and put up four points and four rebounds in seven first-quarter minutes. If Noel isn’t back soon and if Bagley is out for any length of time, Dwane Casey’s plans for lineups with two big men are likely out the window – or at least severely limited. The Pistons are also without Alec Burks (rehabilitating from April ankle surgery), Isaiah Livers (hip) and Kevin Knox (calf) and Bojan Bogdanovic also sat out Tuesday’s game, though there was no news of an injury. Duren, who grabbed 14 rebounds in the preseason opener at New York before missing Friday’s game at New Orleans with shoulder soreness, again collected double-digit rebounds with five points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO