Detroit, MI

NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

Most often, when someone gives you something, you’ll want to accept it. On the other hand, apologies are different. The NBA has faced a situation of that nature as of late. You don’t have to accept an apology. After all, some things are simply unforgivable. It may be in your own best interests to accept the apology – holding a grudge is not good for you. With that said, if you can’t help it, nobody can force you to.
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick

As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
Hayes shines but Pistons hold their breath as Bagley suffers knee injury

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 115-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena. THINNED OUT – Remember a month ago when the question was how the Pistons were going to find time for five big men? Not to worry. The Pistons traded Kelly Olynyk to reduce their surplus of big men to a four-man cohort and now two of them are injured. Nerlens Noel has yet to be cleared with plantar fasciitis and Marvin Bagley III went down with what the team said was a right knee injury less than a minute into Tuesday’s preseason loss. Bagley put almost no weight on his right leg as teammates helped him up and to the locker room. That left the Pistons with only Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren as big men and Duren picked up three quick fouls when he took Bagley’s spot and put up four points and four rebounds in seven first-quarter minutes. If Noel isn’t back soon and if Bagley is out for any length of time, Dwane Casey’s plans for lineups with two big men are likely out the window – or at least severely limited. The Pistons are also without Alec Burks (rehabilitating from April ankle surgery), Isaiah Livers (hip) and Kevin Knox (calf) and Bojan Bogdanovic also sat out Tuesday’s game, though there was no news of an injury. Duren, who grabbed 14 rebounds in the preseason opener at New York before missing Friday’s game at New Orleans with shoulder soreness, again collected double-digit rebounds with five points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes.
BlueDevilCountry

Marvin Bagley III suffers frightening injury

Less than one minute into the Detroit Pistons' 115-99 preseason home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, former Duke basketball star and current Pistons starting center Marvin Bagley III suffered an injury. His teammates had to help him hobble off the court and into the locker room. ...
