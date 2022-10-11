Read full article on original website
Related
papermag.com
Stray Kids' Lee Know, Hyunjin and Felix Express Their Love (In a Sexy Way)
In the early days of summer, Hyunjin started writing a love song for Stray Kids' forthcoming album. He realized that this wasn't like the radiant love so often depicted in his favorite romantic comedies. It was darker, sexier and a little foreboding, like a beautiful red rose covered in thorns. "I wanted to express a deeper sense of love in the song," Hyunjin tells PAPER, quickly adding, "In a sexy way."
purewow.com
10 Things Our Boomer Parents Just Don’t Understand About Raising Kids Today
Raised before the omnipotent internet, but after the ‘80s latch-key era, we kinda had the best of both worlds. While our parents were the first generation of helicopters, hovering at close range, they were far from being lawnmowers—destroying any obstacle in site. We played outside, but they made sure we wore wear helmets and checked in at certain times. We roamed the local mall, but they weren't far behind, having a coffee at Gloria Jean's. We had sleepovers galore, but only after they checked in with the other parents.
People can't get enough of this dad and daughter dance duo's incredible moves
A perfect mix of impressive skills and pure joy.
Someecards
Teen gets grandparents to scold dad for forcing her to share gift with stepbrother.
Grandparents love spoiling their grandkids. Especially the ones that put the time in with them. On a popular Reddit thread, one grandchild puts in work and gets rewarded but doesn't want to share his reward. AITA for outing my dad to my grandparents because I was forced to share my...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m mom to 2 CEOs & a doctor – the exact parenting style I used & the ‘toxic’ method I avoided
WHEN it comes to parenting, there are countless techniques that experts advise implementing. The mother of three highly successful women has shared her first-hand tips, and what styles to steer clear of. The mother of two successful CEOs and a doctor has shared the parenting style she used, and the...
Parents Magazine
I Am Friendly, Not Friends With My Kids
My children are entering high school and middle school this year. It has been incredible watching them grow and develop into their future selves. Despite how busy our lives are, I have always tried to do my best to be a constant presence in their lives. Throughout this journey, I've had to find the parenting style that works for us. My go-to parenting style has been to take a friendly approach with, and towards, my children but I haven't been their friend.
These Are The Top 10 Community Quizmakers That Really Brought Their A-Game In September
Bravo to such a strong month 👏.
papermag.com
Selena Gomez Is 'Grateful to Be Alive' in 'My Mind & Me' Trailer
Selena Gomez is baring it all. On World Mental Health Day, the Only Murders in the Building star shared the official trailer for her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which is billed as an intimate look into Gomez's ongoing mental health struggles, as she simultaneously grapples with "unimaginable stardom" before "an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
papermag.com
Enya Umanzor's Very Unfiltered Miu Miu Show Photo Diary
"The industry does not fuck with us," a candid Enya Umanzor told PAPER the last time we caught up with her and fellow YouTuber Drew Phillips, the co-host of her wildly successful (and unhinged) comedy podcast Emergency Intercom. "Sometimes it pisses me off but then I'm like, Maybe I'm being...
parentherald.com
3-Minute Activity To Have a Stronger Bond With Your Baby: 'It's Pure Magic'
Parents usually have two modes when they are with their babies. They are either in the "activity director" mode or in the "checked out" mode. When parents are in the activity-director mode, they are engaged and animated-singing the ABCs or the current nursery rhyme the baby enjoys, reading a book, or leading the activity. They are deciding what song to sing, what game to play, or what activity to do while happily engaging with the baby.
papermag.com
Todrick Hall Responds to TikToker Calling Him 'Not a Nice Person'
Todrick Hall has something to say to a TikToker who dubbed him "not a nice person." If you're a fan of Celebrity Big Brother, you'd know that the 37-year-old entertainer was stirred up some controversy as a contestant last season, polarizing audiences with a style of gameplay that many believed amounted to unnecessary personal attacks against his fellow celebs. And though he already addressed the criticism surrounding his stay at the house, Hall is now revisiting the subject several months later thanks to a viral TikTok by reality TV podcaster, Abigail Adams.
Comments / 0