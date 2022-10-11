ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLW Finds New Streaming Home With Pro Wrestling TV

By Justin Barrasso
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Starting next month, Major League Wrestling will be available on a free streaming service.

MLW is joining Pro Wrestling TV, a streaming and on-demand network linear channel that offers viewers 24/7 pro wrestling content. MLW CEO Court Bauer confirmed the news Tuesday, revealing that the partnership officially begins Nov. 3.

“Pro Wrestling TV is our new home for streaming,” Bauer says. “It kicks off in November with Battle Riot IV . We’re bringing our weekly series, Fusion , and we have some big projects coming in 2023.”

PWTV launched in April and already features AAA and Maria Kanellis’s Women’s Wrestling Army. Bauer noted an element that makes PWTV so appealing is that all its content is available free of charge.

“It’s so important to be on a streaming service that is free for viewers,” Bauer says. “Now, on PWTV, people will be able to access our specials and our weekly show, and it’s all going to be free. We’ll still have a linear presence on cable, as well as our long-term partner with BeIN Sports, which we’ll be sharing more about soon.

“Over time, our entire catalog will be available on PWTV. Since it dates back 20 years, we’ll be migrating it over in batches. You’ll be able to watch CM Punk from 2002, as well as Jacob Fatu and Microman from 2022.”

PWTV president Brandon Blackburn has plans to build this platform into a destination for wrestling fans, and he is thrilled to add MLW as a centerpiece to their programming.

“The acquisition of MLW is our biggest to date,” Blackburn says. “We both share the same passion of creating something of real value for the pro wrestling fan. More original content is going to arrive in 2023, so we’re looking to build with MLW and help bring them to new heights.”

The Battle Riot show is a strong way for MLW to premiere. That show, which took place in June, featured the brand’s top stars, including Alexander Hammerstone, Taya Valkyrie, Davey Richards, EJ Nduka, Calvin Tankman and Fatu. Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux—who are now back in WWE as Karrion Kross and Scarlett—were also part of Battle Riot , and exclusive content from their MLW exit will air on PWTV.

“We’re loading up our episodes and making sure we give the fans everything we have,” says Bauer. “There is a lot happening on this platform, and we’re excited to be part of it.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com . Follow him on Twitter @ JustinBarrasso .

Comments / 0

