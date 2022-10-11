Read full article on original website
palmspringslife.com
Trio Restaurant
Three personalities have joined together to elevate this vibrant Uptown Design District restaurant, which has developed a reputation over the last 12 years for prioritizing happy guests and tasty comfort food. Original Trio owner Tony Marchese has partnered with Chris McElroy (far right, operations) and executive chef Phillip Martin (center) to put a modern spin on the eatery while still honoring its roots.
palmspringslife.com
Playing with Space
The House of Tomorrow will be open for tours during Modernism Week October, Oct. 13-16. PHOTOGRAPHY BY DARREN BRADLEY. After a 21-month rehabilitation that the leaves the current owner saying even he doesn’t know how much he spent, the House of Tomorrow opens for tours during Modernism Week October, Oct. 13–16.
palmspringslife.com
The Man for the Job
Author and preservationist Chris Menrad will lead a special tour of The House of Tomorrow on Oct. 16 as part of Modernism Week October. Bob and Helene Alexander had their man. The couple — known for founding the famed Alexander Construction Company, which helped change the landscape of Palm Springs into a midcentury modern haven — knew there was no need to conduct a search to figure out who would design what became known as “The House of Tomorrow” in Palm Springs.
