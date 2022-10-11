Author and preservationist Chris Menrad will lead a special tour of The House of Tomorrow on Oct. 16 as part of Modernism Week October. Bob and Helene Alexander had their man. The couple — known for founding the famed Alexander Construction Company, which helped change the landscape of Palm Springs into a midcentury modern haven — knew there was no need to conduct a search to figure out who would design what became known as “The House of Tomorrow” in Palm Springs.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO