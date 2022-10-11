Read full article on original website
Jury deliberates death penalty for Florida school shooter
A jury began deliberations on Wednesday over the fate of Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty. On February 14, 2018, the then-19-year-old Cruz walked into school carrying a high-powered semiautomatic rifle.
As the Jury Deliberates, Parkland Families Hope For a Death Penalty Verdict
There’s a wall of photos and memorabilia in Debbi Hixon’s home, dedicated to her late husband, Chris Hixon. Murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as he confronted the gunman, Hixon will forever be a blessing in his family’s memories. Now Debbi Hixon, after attending the trial...
Prosecutor Michael Satz’s closing arguments in Parkland shooter case could be his big finale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In 2020, Broward prosecutor Michael Satz announced that he would not seek re-election as Broward State Attorney, a position he held for 43 years. There was a case that he wanted to try personally that was going to take all of his time, energy and focus. That case would be serving as the lead prosecutor seeking the death penalty for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
'Good Chance' Parkland Shooter Will Face Death Penalty: FL State Attorney
The shooter killed 17 people, most of them students, and injured 17 others in the February 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.
Parkland Victims Endure Another Day of Emotional Agony in the Courtroom
The sentencing trial process has been pure agony for the families and friends of the 17 victims of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. For example, during closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutor Mike Satz again described how each victim died, how some of them were trying to hide or were running away, how they were not only shown no mercy, but they were killed in a way to maximize the terror they felt.
PHOTOS: Nikolas Cruz trial for mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018. Nikolas Cruz is facing 17 counts of murder. (CBS) This video screen grab image shows shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz on February 15, 2018 at Broward County Jail in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The heavily armed teenager who gunned down students and adults at a Florida high school was charged Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder, court documents showed. Nikolas Cruz, 19, killed fifteen people in a hail of gunfire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida....
Attorneys and Judge Hold Hearing to Discuss Parkland Jury Instructions
Attorneys in the Parkland school shooting case discussed jury instructions Monday, a day before they're set to give closing arguments in the case. Jurors weren't present for the Monday afternoon hearing where the attorneys and judge were settling on the instructions. Judge Elizabeth Scherer made it clear that she’d like...
Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 13 in penalty phase is Meadow Pollack
Count 13 of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Meadow Pollack who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Pollack,18, was in the school’s 1200 building, on the third floor, when Cruz shot her...
6 to Know: Search and Rescue Team Return Home From Areas Ravaged by Ian
No. 1 - The jury in the sentencing trial of Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz will begin deliberations Wednesday, nearly six months after the proceedings began. Cruz, now 24, pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the February 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The seven-man, five-woman jury will decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole, weighing aggravating factors presented by prosecutors against the defense's mitigating circumstances. To obtain a recommendation of the death penalty, the jury must unanimously agree that at least one aggravating factor has been met in at least one of the 17 murders. Those aggravating factors include if the crime was premeditated, or if it was especially cruel or heinous.
Full Rigor: Parkland Shooter, Live or Die?
{FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — The jury in the sentencing phase of the Parkland school shooter will begin deliberating this week and ultimately will determine if Nikolas Cruz lives or dies. There are many aggravating and mitigating factors.
