No. 1 - The jury in the sentencing trial of Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz will begin deliberations Wednesday, nearly six months after the proceedings began. Cruz, now 24, pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the February 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The seven-man, five-woman jury will decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole, weighing aggravating factors presented by prosecutors against the defense's mitigating circumstances. To obtain a recommendation of the death penalty, the jury must unanimously agree that at least one aggravating factor has been met in at least one of the 17 murders. Those aggravating factors include if the crime was premeditated, or if it was especially cruel or heinous.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO