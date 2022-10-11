ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Bay News 9

Putin calls his actions in Ukraine 'correct and timely'

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects his mobilization of army reservists for combat in Ukraine to be completed in about two weeks, allowing him to end an unpopular and chaotic call-up meant to counter Ukrainian battlefield gains and solidify his illegal annexation of occupied territory.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene debate – live: Republican claims she was a ‘victim’ of Jan 6 riot and insults moderator

Georgia lawmaker Majorie Taylor Greene framed herself as a “victim” of the January 6 insurrection and commented on her Democratic opponent’s hat multiple times during her only general election debate on Sunday.Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant amounts of money but has little chance of defeating her because of the makeup of Georgia’s 14th district.During the debate in Atlanta, she ranted that the Democrats were a party of “child abuse” and claimed her husband “has evidence” of 2020 election fraud.Earlier, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake refused to say whether she’ll...
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 236 of the invasion

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said a “very severe” situation persists in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with the “most difficult” fighting near the town of Bakhmut. The attacks came as Russia’s war in Ukraine nears the eight-month mark. Pro-Kremlin officials on Sunday blamed...
Bay News 9

New footage shows Congressional leaders sheltering, calling for help as Jan. 6 unfolded

At its hearing on Thursday, the House Jan. 6 panel showed previously unseen video of congressional leaders sheltering during the seige of the U.S. Capitol and on the phone urging White House aides, Trump administration officials, local leaders and then-Vice President Mike Pence to call in law enforcement, clear the building and get former President Donald Trump to tell his supporters to end their violent riot.
Bay News 9

In Norway, Russian man stopped with drones

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 50-year-old Russian man has been detained in Arctic Norway with two drones and is suspected of flying the unmanned aerial vehicles somewhere in the country, police said Friday. Numerous drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms in recent weeks.
Bay News 9

In letter, Trump lashes out at Jan. 6 committee, does not address subpoena

In a letter to the head of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the events that led up to it, former President Donald Trump attacked the panel as partisan and politically motivated and repeated false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Bay News 9

Economic impact of immigration in New York City

The city is in the middle of a migrant crisis, with thousands arriving each week. While officials say they’re being welcomed here, there are real concerns about a strain on local resources. According to advocates, these migrants are needed in part to help address a current labor shortage. Rovika...
Bay News 9

SpaceX sends off European telecommunication satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL — After two delays, SpaceX was able to launch two European telecommunication satellites during the early morning hours on Saturday from the Space Coast. Eutelsat is a telecommunications company that provides television, internet. Scroll down to learn more about the mission and to watch the launch. It...
Bay News 9

AP News Digest 7:15 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. —————————— TOP STORIES. —————————— CAPITOL...
