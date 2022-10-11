The Perfect Pumpkin Bread Recipe Does Exist and It Couldn't Be Easier

Jennifer Segal

There's just nothing like sitting down in the fall with a warm beverage and savoring a seasonal treat like pumpkin bread. Comforting and full of flavor (not to mention nostalgia), this loaf is one way to bring autumn to your home and your palette.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, this easy and delicious pumpkin bread is one of my family's favorite recipes. My kids and I make it together every year. You'll definitely want to try it out in your own kitchen!

Need a step-by-step video? Watch PARADE Chef Jon Ashton make the perfect pumpkin bread in this simple tutorial: