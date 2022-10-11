ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

cleveland19.com

2 men convicted for separate shootings during Akron bar fight in 2020

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were convicted for two separate shootings during an Akron bar fight in 2020. The shootings happened at the Corner Pocket Bar and Grill, located at 805 Upson St., in Oct. 2020, according to a press release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh. 42-year-old Nelson...
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Charges filed against fishermen accused of cheating

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment against two fishermen, one from Hermitage, who were accused in a fishing competition scandal. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, are charged with cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and unlawful ownership of wild animals.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
wtae.com

Beaver County DA investigating 10-month-old child's death

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A 10-month-old baby died in an incident in the area of Fourth Avenue and 15th Street in Beaver Falls, Beaver County 911 confirmed. Watch the video above to get the latest from the scene. The nature of the child’s death, as well as an identity,...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County Drug Task Force seizes drugs, cash, makes arrest

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Two separate investigations recently conducted by the Jefferson County Drug Task Force resulted in the seizure of large quantities of illicit drugs and one arrest. The Jefferson County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence Wednesday on Madison Avenue in Steubenville. Robert L. Simmons Jr., 28, was located […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man

According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. Police arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant lot on Logan Avenue. According to police, the man was bitten in the face, and the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Minerva police look for driver who fled from officers (photos)

MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva police are searching for the driver accused of fleeing from officers earlier this month. According to police, this happened on Oct. 1 around 11:53 p.m. Minerva officers said the man was seen at Rocky’s Exxon Gas Station just prior to the attempt traffic stop.
MINERVA, OH
explore venango

Seneca Woman Charged After Autistic Child Found Wandering Near State Route 257

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman is facing a felony child endangerment charge after her six-year-old son was found wandering near State Route 257. Heather Nicole Rupp, 32, was charged with one third-degree felony count of child endangerment in connection with the incident. According to a criminal complaint...
SENECA, PA
WYTV.com

Car crashes into Niles Burger King

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Police Department responded to a local Burger King restaurant after a car crashed through a window. Officers responded to the Niles location on Youngstown-Warren Road. Police said that there were no injuries. Officers said EMTS believe that the 39-year-old driver who was from...
NILES, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
STARK COUNTY, OH

