cleveland19.com
Domestic violence suspect dies after being transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man died Tuesday evening after being arrested by Cleveland police and transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. Cleveland police said the man was taken into custody around 8:20 p.m. at a home on Tyler Avenue during a domestic violence investigation. Police added two guns were taken from the home.
Boardman police investigate break-in at non-profit
Police were called to investigate a break-in at Diva Donations last week.
Akron man gets life prison sentence for fatal shooting at bar
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison after he was convicted of fatally shooting another man during a fight at a Middlebury neighborhood bar in 2020. Nelson Becton, 42, will be eligible for parole after serving 21 years, county Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh...
WYTV.com
Charges filed against fishermen accused of cheating
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment against two fishermen, one from Hermitage, who were accused in a fishing competition scandal. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, are charged with cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and unlawful ownership of wild animals.
Police: Woman found in West Mifflin apartment was deceased for 2 weeks
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Housing Authority police chief told Channel 11 a woman was found dead inside an apartment, and they believe her body was there for about two weeks. Officials also believe a man lived in the unit, but they haven’t been able to get...
Former police chief, current councilman cites self-defense in gun incident
Former police chief and current Second Ward Councilman Jimmy Hughes Sr. said he was defending himself Tuesday when he pulled a gun while investigating a string of burglaries in the area around McKelvey Lake.
Woman arrested on 2015 warrant has drug charges added
Princess Brown, 49, of Youngstown, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs and a third-degree felony charge of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.
wtae.com
Beaver County DA investigating 10-month-old child's death
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A 10-month-old baby died in an incident in the area of Fourth Avenue and 15th Street in Beaver Falls, Beaver County 911 confirmed. Watch the video above to get the latest from the scene. The nature of the child’s death, as well as an identity,...
Cleveland Jewish News
92-year-old resident found shot to death at Rose Senior Living Beachwood
The Beachwood Police Department said that a 92-year-old male resident of Rose Senior Living on Harvard Road in Beachwood likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest in a locked memory unit Oct. 2. Beachwood police deputy chief John Resek told the CJN Oct. 11 that the evidence...
Jefferson County Drug Task Force seizes drugs, cash, makes arrest
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Two separate investigations recently conducted by the Jefferson County Drug Task Force resulted in the seizure of large quantities of illicit drugs and one arrest. The Jefferson County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence Wednesday on Madison Avenue in Steubenville. Robert L. Simmons Jr., 28, was located […]
Report: Woman sliced by knife during attack in Warren
A woman told police that she was sliced by a knife during an attack in Warren.
Mercer County man caught cheating at fishing tournament charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio. — Authorities say two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament have been indicted on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts. Forty-two-year-old Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and...
WFMJ.com
Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man
According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. Police arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant lot on Logan Avenue. According to police, the man was bitten in the face, and the...
cleveland19.com
Minerva police look for driver who fled from officers (photos)
MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva police are searching for the driver accused of fleeing from officers earlier this month. According to police, this happened on Oct. 1 around 11:53 p.m. Minerva officers said the man was seen at Rocky’s Exxon Gas Station just prior to the attempt traffic stop.
Early morning North Side fire ruled an arson
Crews were called to the 2100 block of Logan Avenue around 3:15 a.m.
explore venango
Seneca Woman Charged After Autistic Child Found Wandering Near State Route 257
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman is facing a felony child endangerment charge after her six-year-old son was found wandering near State Route 257. Heather Nicole Rupp, 32, was charged with one third-degree felony count of child endangerment in connection with the incident. According to a criminal complaint...
WYTV.com
Car crashes into Niles Burger King
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Police Department responded to a local Burger King restaurant after a car crashed through a window. Officers responded to the Niles location on Youngstown-Warren Road. Police said that there were no injuries. Officers said EMTS believe that the 39-year-old driver who was from...
cleveland19.com
Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
