ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday is a somber day at an Eastern Carolina state prison where five years ago four employees were killed during an attempted prison break. The attack on October 12, 2017, at Pasquotank Correctional Institution left Corrections Manager Veronica Darden and Officer Justin Smith dead after the assault in the prison’s sewing plant, while Officer Wendy Shannon and mechanic Geoffrey Howe died later from their injuries.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO