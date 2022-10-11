ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Is Squash a Fruit or a Vegetable? Let’s Break it Down

By Laura Denby
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PC4rF_0iUalzVb00
iStock

Squash is one of the most versatile ingredients out there. With over 100 varieties of squash—from delicata squash to spaghetti squash to acorn squash—there is no shortage of fantastic recipes to choose from, especially in the fall.

This multifunctional ingredient can serve as the base for a sweet and delicate pie, or the hearty “meat” of a savory veggie burger. Whichever application you choose to use it in, squash is always flavorful, nourishing and filling. This family of plants comes in many different shapes, sizes and colors, and depending on the variety, squash can be harvested at different times of the year.

When looking at its culinary applications, most people associate squash with vegetables, rather than fruit. Fruits are typically sweet, enjoyed raw, and juicy. Squash are best when cooked and usually have a dense, hard, dry flesh. As a result, it can be difficult to classify. If you’ve ever asked yourself is squash is a fruit or vegetable, you’re probably not alone. Though it might seem counterintuitive, squash is technically a fruit. Read on to find out why.

Is Squash a Fruit or a Vegetable?

Merriam Webster defines fruit as the edible reproductive body of a seed plant. Therefore, any plant that bears seeds—like tomatoes or cucumbers—is technically a fruit. Like all varieties of squash, fruits contain seeds and come from the flowering part of a plant. That means that pumpkins, kabocha squash, zucchini, spaghetti squash and so forth are all technically considered fruits. Any squash that produces seeds and is therefore grown from the flowering party of a seed plant is technically a fruit. Though it doesn’t have the juicy flesh that we normally associate with fruit, squash is botanically different than vegetables like kale, mushrooms, or cauliflower, all of which do not produce seeds.

Is Butternut Squash a Fruit?

Yes, even butternut squash is technically a fruit. Though it’s typically found in vegetable-forward dishes like squash, zucchini and tomato gratin, it contains seeds and comes from the flowering portion of a plant, which makes it a fruit. We typically associate fruit as having a sweet flesh, and though that’s not a scientific differentiator, it’s also true for butternut squash. However, butternut squash’s flesh is dry, hard and dense, which means it’s best enjoyed when cooked.

Which Vegetables Are Actually Fruits?

Botanically speaking, fruits are defined by what part of the growing plant they came from. Fruits grow from the flowering portion of a seed plant, while the other parts of the plant—like leaves, stems, and roots—are considered vegetables. Considering the fact that any plant that contains seeds and grows from the flowering portion of a plant is technically a fruit, there are many other ingredients that it might surprise you to learn are technically fruits, rather than vegetables. For example, eggplants are fruit, and cucumbers are fruit, too. The same goes for peppers, avocado, pea pods and string beans.

Does Squash Count as a Vegetable?

In terms of its culinary applications, squash can be difficult to classify. Many people consider squash to be a vegetable, because it’s dense and dry rather than juicy, and it is best when consumed cooked. It can be savory or sweet, and no matter what type of squash you choose, it’s always better when enjoyed roasted, steamed or baked. Squash often finds a home in vegetable-forward dishes like ratatouille or spiced pumpkin soup, and therefore chefs and home cooks typically treat it as a vegetable.

Vegetables are defined as the non-flowering part of a plant—like leaves, stems, or roots—which means that scientifically speaking, squash are not considered vegetables. However, since they are dense, dry, and hard, they can be treated like vegetables when cooking or baking.

Is a Tomato a Fruit?

Perhaps the most famously misunderstood fruit is the tomato. This fruit is almost always considered a vegetable—it’s a key player in salads, soups, and sandwiches. However, thanks to its seedy insides, it is technically considered a fruit. Tomato is the fruit of the tomato plant, which means it should not be considered a vegetable. Just like squash, this fruit is used in primarily savory applications. Unlike squash, tomato’s flesh is soft and juicy, which makes it easy to enjoy both raw and cooked.

Next: 31 Best Yellow Squash Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

How to Make Spaghetti Squash in an Instant Pot

If you’re looking for a low-carb pasta alternative, spaghetti squash is for you. This simple step-by-step guide will show you how to make Instant Pot spaghetti squash in under 10 minutes. Spaghetti squash is harvested in fall but can last for months when stored in a cool place, so...
RECIPES
Veronica Charnell Media

Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
Simplemost

This Cucumber Vinegar Salad Recipe Has A Healthy, Refreshing Bite

Looking for a refreshingly crisp salad to pack for your office lunches? Or a new twist on the traditional green salad to add to your repertoire of dinner sides? Look no further than this cucumber vinegar salad from Eating Well. Made with just a handful of fresh ingredients, this salad requires basically no prep time, and it will stay good in the fridge for up to three days.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Vegetables#Acorn Squash#Butternut Squash#Spaghetti Squash
wpgxfox28.com

Chicken, Broccoli & Rice Casserole

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/chicken-broccoli-and-rice-casserole. There are some flavor combinations that are absolutely irresistible. And chicken, broccoli and rice are a comfort food favorite. We’ve taken all of these favorite ingredients, and stirred them together into a wildly simple casserole that is so quick and so easy to make, you’ll want...
RECIPES
fitfoodiefinds.com

Simple Baked Spaghetti Squash

Learn how to cook spaghetti squash in the oven with this simple baked spaghetti squash recipe. Spaghetti squash is a vegetable that when baked, has a stringy texture and an appearance that resembles spaghetti. It has a neutral flavor and is relatively low in calories. What does spaghetti squash taste...
RECIPES
Family Proof

Delicious Mexican-Style Taco Dip: Recipes Worth Making

This Taco Dip will be every party’s show-stopper! It packs in delicious vegetables over a creamy, cheesy, and fluffy layer that is oozing with Mexican flavors. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Squash and Corn

Packed with zucchini, fresh corn, and a kick from sliced chilies, this side adds a burst of flavor for any meal. Perfect for pairing with pork, chicken, or seafood. Learn about more ways to prepare vegetables in "Five Ways to Cook Healthy, Tasty Veggies." Ingredients. Preparation time:. 10 minutes. Cooking...
RECIPES
Simplemost

This Four-Cheese Pasta Recipe Makes A Quick, Comforting Weeknight Meal

What is it about the combination of pasta and cheese that makes it so irresistible? Is it the way it makes us feel connected with our childhood? The ooey-gooey cheese that clings when you raise the fork to your mouth? Maybe it’s the fact that macaroni and cheese is simply classic comfort food. In the end, it really doesn’t matter.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

BROWN SUGAR ROASTED SWEET POTATOES

Brown Sugar Roasted Sweet Potatoes are a great side dish for any meal. Simple oven roasted sweet potato recipe made with brown sugar, cinnamon, thyme, butter and pecans. I adore baked sweet potatoes and roasting them is one of my favorite ways to cook them. I prefer baking them because they’re soft and tender, but a little bit crisp on the outside and have the best flavor. They’re great for side dishes or lunch as sweet potatoes are high in protein and fiber as well as vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin B6. Sweet potatoes even contain iron and protein! They have no fat or cholesterol and a medium sized sweet potato only has about 120 calories. Of course, adding butter, cinnamon and a little bit of brown sugar does add a few more calories, but it’s absolutely worth it, I promise!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

No-Shell Linguine & Clams

When I was a teenager, while my friends were enjoying their social lives on the weekends, I worked in Italian American restaurants. Linguine and clams was a common family meal and something I made very regularly. Nowadays, most recipes and restaurants include whole steamed clams (usually littleneck), but we never used fresh clams. And I still prefer this no-shell style.
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Beet Hummus

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Beet hummus is hands down the most beautiful hummus you will ever eat! Roasted red beets transform traditional hummus into a vibrant, creamy, and delicious beet hummus perfect for snacking and serving as a dip.
RECIPES
topdogtips.com

Recipe: Sweet Potato Dog Treats

Sweet potatoes are complex carbohydrates that are filled with vitamins and minerals required for a healthy canine diet. They offer a natural energy source and are easy to include in homemade dog food or treats. These simple sweet potato dog treats are easy to prepare and appetizing to most pups.
PETS
Parade

You Would Never Know These Pumpkin Breads, Brownies & Pancakes Came Out of a Can

There are so many great things about puréed pumpkin. It’s a wonderful canned pantry item, inexpensive and with one ingredient and one ingredient only (make sure you don’t buy spiced pumpkin pie filling, which is a different product!), it saves a whole lot of work. As cooking and pureeing a fresh pumpkin—while delicious—is a bit of a time commitment. Canned pumpkin also lasts forever (well for months, anyway) and it’s super versatile to use in so many recipes.
RECIPES
mvmagazine.com

Lentil Salad with Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Butternut Squash, and Simple Citrus Dressing

French lentils for great texture; a Mojo-inspired dressing + roasted veg for bold flavor. This salad gets a whole bunch of flavor from a short list of ingredients. The deep flavors come from quick-roasted butternut squash and cherry tomatoes (and the lentils of course) and the bright flavors comes from lime juice and orange juice (inspired by a Caribbean mojo, these two along with garlic make up the entire dressing). Fresh corn adds sweetness and crunch and bridges summer and fall.
RECIPES
The Independent

Weeknight autumn feast: Roast pork tenderloin, apples and shallots

I’m like a thermostat – as soon as the temperatures dip below 20C I turn my oven on and start roasting. It’s a switch I look forward to flipping every year. Time in a hot oven transforms food – concentrating and deepening its flavours, caramelising it and creating crispy surfaces, while cooking gently enough to slowly bring proteins to the perfect temperature. All that and, aside from the occasional toss, once the food is in the oven, it barely needs attention. This recipe showcases how roasting, combined with some stovetop cooking, easily turns everyday ingredients into a spectacularly...
RECIPES
Parade

Parade

56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy