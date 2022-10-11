Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwos.com
UPDATE: Columbia murder victim has still not been positively identified
(This story includes a correction about the murder victim’s age and prior condition) Graphic court documents say a claw hammer was used to kill a woman at a home on High Quest drive in north Columbia. It’s still unclear from the court documents when the victim was killed.
kwos.com
Columbia woman killed with claw hammer could barely walk, court documents say
Graphic court documents say a claw hammer was used to kill a frail, disabled woman at a home on High Quest drive in north Columbia. It’s still unclear from the court documents when the victim was killed. Boone County prosecutors have charged 37-year-old Adam Conner of Columbia with second...
kwos.com
Candles start a JCMO fire
Investigators are blaming candles for a Jefferson City house fire Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the home on Cordell Street and found smoke coming from the home. They had it out quickly. no one was hurt. Firefighters say the fire started after some candles were knocked over.
kwos.com
Attorney will fight DWI charge against sheriff
The lawyer for the Callaway County Sheriff says his client was not drinking and driving. Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested in Moberly last Thursday when he crashed his car into a concrete barrier at a fast food place. Our news partner ABC – 17 say the attorney claims Chism was having a drink in his parked car which isn’t against the law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwos.com
Candles blamed for Jefferson City house fire
Jefferson City firefighters are reminding you that burning candles should never be left unattended. The department says Wednesday’s house fire on Cordell street happened when candles were knocked over. 19 firefighters responded to the home, which sustained fire damage to one room and smoke damage throughout the house. No...
kwos.com
Keeping it calm at Lincoln U
Lincoln University’s homecoming went off without a hitch this year. But LU Police Chief Gary Hill remembers a rap concert that did get out of hand in 2019 …. The crowd waiting to get into that concert featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Boosie got out of control when people began cutting into the line and stealing tickets. Several concert goers began fighting. Officers had to use pepper mace on the crowd. 8 – people were arrested.
kwos.com
Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm
An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
kwos.com
October 27 is opening day for Jefferson City’s new Big Lots
A major retailer that will replace the former Best Buy store on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard aims to open in late October. Store management in Jefferson City tells 939 the Eagle that Big Lots aims to open on October 27, which is a Thursday. They’re still hiring employees, and the employees will be paid very week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwos.com
Big turnout expected for next week’s grand opening for new COU terminal
Columbia’s mayor is encouraging you to attend Wednesday’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the $23-million new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Mayor Barbara Buffaloe briefed area business leaders at Wednesday’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. She tells 939 the Eagle that she’s excited about the new terminal.
kwos.com
Running city buses doesn’t come cheap
Federal funds would buy two new hybrid buses for Jefferson City’s transit system. But is that $1.5 – million grant enough? Third Ward Councilman Scott Spencer says Jeff Tran, like most city bus systems, operates at a loss …. Meanwhile Mo-Dot is trying to find out if there...
kwos.com
No CRT in JCMO schools
Many Jefferson City school parents were up in arms back last year when then Superintendent Larry Linthacum said a theoretical classroom discussion on current events could have included students talking about Critical Race Theory as a way to generate dialogue. Superintendent Bryan McGraw joined us on Wake Up Mid – Missouri …
kwos.com
Columbia getting its third ALDI grocery store in highly-visible location
One of America’s fastest-growing retailers is building its third Columbia grocery store near the Wal-Mart on Conley, close to Highway 63. Officials at the city familiar with the site tell 939 the Eagle that a new ALDI is what is being built in that highly-visible location. ALDI currently has two Columbia stores: on East Green Meadows road and on the Business Loop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwos.com
Flu/COVID vaccines to be offered Saturday in Fulton
Fulton-area residents have an opportunity to receive flu shots and/or COVID vaccinations on Saturday morning. Columbia-based MU Health Care is offering the event from 8 until noon at Fulton Family Health on Fairway drive: they’ll offer car-side flu shots to adults and to children six months and older. They’re also expecting to offer the new COVID booster vaccine for those 12 and older, supplies permitting.
Comments / 0