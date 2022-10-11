ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North preps for tough Ray-Pec squad

LIBERTY — Another week, another win for the Eagles. It is almost becoming clockwork for Liberty North as they take care of business each and every week. But, being comfortable can lead to complacency and losses, something they want to avoid. On Friday, Oct. 7, they avoided an upset...
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville's Wohlford, Hatcher qualify for state tournament

BELTON — Smithville headed south to Belton to compete in the Class 3 District 4 golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 10. The Warriors and seven other teams played at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course on a chilly morning that turned into a warm fall day. The top two teams...
Awesome 92.3

The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today

You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
fox4kc.com

FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
KCTV 5

Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
WIBW

Big 12: New York City mayor ‘now knows Kansas is a brand’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally learning about Kansas’ brand. The Big 12 Conference tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon showing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark delivering a KU Football jersey to Adams. The caption: “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”
kcur.org

Kansas City election guide: What voters need to know about the 2022 ballot

Missouri’s General Election ballot is chock-full of important issues and candidates to consider. For Kansas City voters, three KC-specific ballot questions also merit attention. Questions 1 and 2 are bond measures to upgrade pools and parks, to renovate the Kansas City Convention Center and to help fund more affordable housing. They don’t require a tax increase but do require a super majority to pass.
rejournals.com

Contegra Construction Co. eying completion of 390,943-square-foot distribution center in Kansas City

Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
mycouriertribune.com

Third Thursday programs examine ghost sites, serve as fundraiser

CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Museum and Historical Society holds several Third Thursday programs throughout the year. The 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 program is "Ghosts - Sites and Cemeteries" at the museum, 14 N. Main St. The Oct. 20 event is a trivia night at Belvoir Winery,...
KCTV 5

Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
