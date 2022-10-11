Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
How to earn more this holiday season in Kansas CityInstaworkKansas City, MO
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty North preps for tough Ray-Pec squad
LIBERTY — Another week, another win for the Eagles. It is almost becoming clockwork for Liberty North as they take care of business each and every week. But, being comfortable can lead to complacency and losses, something they want to avoid. On Friday, Oct. 7, they avoided an upset...
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville's Wohlford, Hatcher qualify for state tournament
BELTON — Smithville headed south to Belton to compete in the Class 3 District 4 golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 10. The Warriors and seven other teams played at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course on a chilly morning that turned into a warm fall day. The top two teams...
kshb.com
Legendary Bishop Miege High School girls basketball coach Terry English died Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Terry English, who coached Bishop Miege girls basketball teams to a remarkable 22 state championships, died Tuesday from a stroke, according to a Facebook post from the high school. English spent most of his life teaching and coaching at the school where he graduated from...
KCTV 5
Bobby Witt, Jr. steps in for Bill Self as drum honoree for Chiefs game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When you need a pinch-hitter, why not call on a baseball player?. Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self had been scheduled to be the honoree for the pregame drum ceremony Monday evening but scheduling wouldn’t permit him to make it. So star Royals...
College Football Star Quarterback 'Expected' To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury
Three days after its first loss of the year, the Kansas football team suffered another blow. Star quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a separated shoulder, according to Zac Boyer of the Lawrence Journal-World. Jason Bean will take over as the starter ...
kshb.com
Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. replaces KU's Bill Self as Chiefs' Drum Honoree for Monday Night Football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to a scheduling conflict, Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self has been replaced as the GEHA Deck Drum Honoree for Monday night’s Kansas City Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs found his replacement across the parking lot.
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
fox4kc.com
FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
10 new tenants open on KC’s Country Club Plaza, more on the way
Kansas City's Country Club Plaza has been steadily filling empty storefronts with a combination of local and national tenants.
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
Shawnee brewery awarded city loan to aid expansion
Servaes Brewing Company is getting ready to expand and were awarded with a $100,000 loan by the city of Shawnee, Kansas, to help.
WIBW
Big 12: New York City mayor ‘now knows Kansas is a brand’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally learning about Kansas’ brand. The Big 12 Conference tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon showing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark delivering a KU Football jersey to Adams. The caption: “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”
Fire damages 2 homes in Kansas City, Missouri
Firefighters say the fire started in one home and then spread to a house just to the north of it. No one was hurt.
kcur.org
Kansas City election guide: What voters need to know about the 2022 ballot
Missouri’s General Election ballot is chock-full of important issues and candidates to consider. For Kansas City voters, three KC-specific ballot questions also merit attention. Questions 1 and 2 are bond measures to upgrade pools and parks, to renovate the Kansas City Convention Center and to help fund more affordable housing. They don’t require a tax increase but do require a super majority to pass.
rejournals.com
Contegra Construction Co. eying completion of 390,943-square-foot distribution center in Kansas City
Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
mycouriertribune.com
Third Thursday programs examine ghost sites, serve as fundraiser
CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Museum and Historical Society holds several Third Thursday programs throughout the year. The 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 program is "Ghosts - Sites and Cemeteries" at the museum, 14 N. Main St. The Oct. 20 event is a trivia night at Belvoir Winery,...
KMBC.com
Legislator Theresa Galvin challenging incumbent Frank White in Jackson County Executive race
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two veteran Jackson County politicians will square off next month in the race for Jackson County Executive. Jackson County Legislator Theresa Galvin is challenging incumbent Frank White. Galvin said as a Republican, she had to have support from seven Democrats and fellow legislators to be...
KCTV 5
Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
Vacant KCK apartment catches fire second time in 6 months
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters fought an apartment fire near Southwest Boulevard and South Mill Street around noon Wednesday.
Dog sitter finally returns slain Kansas City firefighter’s dog, family says
Loved ones of the Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence, Missouri, say they are fighting a battle to get his beloved dog back.
