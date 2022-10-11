ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

757Teamz football top 15: Warwick surges into top 10 after knocking off Woodside

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

Warwick took a big step toward winning the Newport News city title with a three-overtime victory over Woodside on Friday, and the Raiders were rewarded with a top-10 ranking.

A battle of unbeaten teams highlights this week’s matchups between top teams. No. 1 Oscar Smith visits fifth-ranked King’s Fork at 7 p.m. Friday.

Staffers Sonny Dearth, Jami Frankenberry, Ray Nimmo, Marty O’Brien, Larry Rubama and Dylan White voted in the poll.

Team, record (first-place votes) and total points are included.

1. Oscar Smith, 5-0 (6), 90

This week: at King’s Fork, 7 p.m. Friday

2. Phoebus, 6-0, 83

This week: vs. Kecoughtan at Darling Stadium, noon Saturday

3. Green Run, 6-0, 77

This week: vs. Ocean Lakes, 7 p.m. Friday

4. Maury, 4-1, 74

This week: at Manor, 7 p.m. Friday

5. King’s Fork, 6-0, 67

This week: vs. Oscar Smith, 7 p.m. Friday

6. Kempsville, 6-1, 57

This week: vs. Salem, 7 p.m. Friday

7. Western Branch, 5-1, 55

This week: vs. Hickory, 7 p.m. Friday

8. Lake Taylor, 5-1, 50

This week: vs. Churchland, 7 p.m. Friday

9. Warwick 6-1, 41

This week: vs. Heritage at Todd Stadium, 7 p.m. Thursday

10. Cox, 5-1, 30

This week: vs. Landstown, 7 p.m. Friday

11. Woodside, 4-1, 23

This week: vs. Warwick at Todd Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday

12. Lafayette, 5-1, 21

This week: vs. King William at Wanner Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday

13. Salem, 5-1, 19

This week: at Kempsville, 7 p.m. Friday

14. Indian River, 3-3, 14

This week: vs. Lakeland, 7 p.m. Friday

15. Churchland, 4-2, 11

This week: at Lake Taylor, 7 p.m. Friday

Dropped out: None

Also receiving votes: Norcom 8, Warhill 1.

