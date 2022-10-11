ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wacom's Pro-Grade Drawing Tablet Is 20% Off Thanks to Amazon Prime Day

By Barry Samaha
I consider myself a pretty good draftsman. In my formative years, I seldom left my house without a drawing pad and pen. I would doodle on the train or in the car, occupying my time by refining my skills. But as I’ve grown, my capacity to spend hours sketching portraits, landscapes and Pokemon characters has been limited.

I miss it, which is why I’ve made it a goal to get back to drawing regularly. But instead of reaching for a new pad and pen, my sights are set on something more advanced: the Wacom Cintiq 22 drawing tablet . I replaced my CD player and flip phone with a smartphone, so it just makes sense that I would upgrade my drawing tools, too. Sketching is now easier and far less limiting. I can choose from a range of colors and textures, and really get into the details. I also don’t have to worry about ruining an image in my bag.

Wacom Cintiq 22 Drawing Tablet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AihVA_0iUalRh100

Buy: Buy Now on Amazon $960

Indeed, all this is standard with most drawing tablets, but Wacom’s products are reputedly the best of the best. The Japanese company has been making some of the finest tablets since it launched its first model, the WT-460M, in 1984. And it’s been consistently updating its technology over the decades. The Wacom Cintiq 22, for instance, features a LCD display with HD resolution. That means uses can see their drawings with the utmost clarity, and even work in the dark if they need to. It also comes with the Wacom Pro Pen 2, a stylus with an ergonomic shape and over eight thousand levels of pressure sensitivity. Which means you can get the tone and definition you desire, and not have to worry too much about hand cramps. Even with all these advancements, the end results look as if they were made with pen and paper. It’s no wonder why Wacom is preferred by artists and design professionals alike.

Though I don’t render models or draw portraits for a living, the Wacom Cintiq 22 tablet is something I’ve been eyeing for some time. And today is the best day to take the plunge. Why? It’s the start of Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale, which means I can get this choice item for 20 percent off. Now I only need to actually find time to refine my drafting skills. And if you know someone looking to do the same, this tablet makes a great gift.

Buy: Buy Now on Amazon $960

