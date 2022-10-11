ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Texas Pete hot sauce producers sued by Los Angeles man because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4xfZ_0iUalLdt00

A grocery shopper from Los Angeles has filed a class action lawsuit against the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce, accusing the company of false advertising because the popular condiment is made in North Carolina .

Philip White filed the suit against T.W. Garner Food Co claiming he had been deceived when he purchased a $3 bottle of Texas Pete at a Ralph’s grocery store in 2021, Nexstar Media Wire reported.

The company had “cheated its way to a market-leading position in the $3bn hot-sauce industry at the expense of law-abiding competitors and consumers nationwide who desire authentic Texas hot sauce”, Mr White alleges in the lawsuit.

Mr White goes on to state that the label includes “the famed white ‘lone’ star from the Texan flag together with a ‘lassoing’ cowboy”.

“There is surprisingly nothing Texas about them,” the complaint said.

Mr White claimed to have been surprised when he learn that Texas Pete is manufactured in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which T.W. Garner Food Co freely admits on its website .

In a 2014 article on its website , the company says the company’s founder Sam Garner and his sons Ralph and Harold came up with the name in the 1930s.

When a marketing advisor recommended the name “Mexican Joe,” Sam Garner rejected the idea in favour of an “American name”. He opted for Texas due to the state’s “reputation for spicy cuisine”, and Pete for his son Ralph’s nickname.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smnpC_0iUalLdt00

In his lawsuit, Mr White claims the hot sauce’s origin story was further evidence of alleged deception.

“In revealing the thought process behind its brand name, (T.W. Garner Food Co.) admits that Texas’s reputation was one they were trying to mimic and capitalise on when creating their brand,” the lawsuit states.

He went on to claim that the company was harming companies in Texas and misleading consumers.

Had Mr White known the sauce was made in North Carolina, he wouldn’t have purchased it, and he believes others have been similarly wronged.

“White relied upon the language and images displayed on the front label of the product, and at the time of purchase understood the product to be a Texas product,” the lawsuit states.

In a statement, a T.W. Garner Food Co spokesman said: “We are aware of the current lawsuit that has been filed against our company regarding the Texas Pete brand name.

“We are currently investigating these assertions with our legal counsel to find the clearest and most effective way to respond.”

Comments / 29

Naughty by nature
2d ago

Give this nut his $3. The bottle says Winston Salem NC. Is MARS candy bar from Mars. Is 5th Ave. made in NY. Was Mr. Good bar actually that good. Was HIDDEN VALLEY RANCH made in the valley on a ranch. This one we'll never know. WHY? BECAUSE ITS HIDDEN...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤯

Reply(3)
10
James Robbins
2d ago

Imagine that a person from California suing over hot sauce because of the name and it wasn’t made in the state for which it is named now I personally do believe California is the land of nuts and fruits and personally I think this person is both!

Reply
7
Ricky Walker
2d ago

I think a guy named Texas was who started in North Carolina. .lol..wow iam gonna sue the people who sell hamburgers because there's no ham in them..

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

California Man Sues Hot Sauce Brand After Discovering It Isn't Made in Texas

Whether you're team Tapatio or team Cholula, or maybe you prefer Valentina over Frank's, almost everyone has a strong opinion on their hot sauce of choice. This, of course, can lead to heated debates and, in rare cases, legal action. Such is the case in California, where one resident purchased a hot sauce they were led to believe was manufactured in Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Texas Pete Hot Sauce Faces Lawsuit Over Claims it’s Made in North Carolina

Texas Pete Hot Sauce is facing a lawsuit over alleged false advertising, Fox affiliate WGHP reports. Los Angeles resident Phillip White has filed a class-action lawsuit against Texas Pete’s producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging that the condiment is actually made in North Carolina. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
GOLDSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
City
Star, NC
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
State
North Carolina State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
kiss951.com

North Carolina’s Favorite Food Truck Food Is Unexpected

Food trucks are showing no signs of slowing down in popularity. And for good reason. There are some delicious street foods that you can get from food trucks, not just your basic food options. Whether it’s an oyster po’boy, lamb curry poutine, or Alaskan reindeer sausage. Yeah, I had to google when that last one even was. Plenty of my friends follow food trucks around, going to breweries specifically to eat from the trucks. This surging popularity led Shane Co. to determine the most popular food truck items. To do this they turned to Google Trends. From there they analyzed search volume across 500 food trucks and 1,500+ menu items over the past year to find the favorite food truck orders and cuisine both by state and nationwide.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Sauce#False Advertising#Business Industry#Linus Business#T W Garner Food Co#Nexstar Media Wire#Texan#Mexican#American
KTVU FOX 2

These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
News Break
Politics
WXII 12

New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Independent

The Independent

880K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy